Why ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is a Leading League legend, by talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham and Darren Gough

Fernando Torres warrants to be regarded as a Leading League legend, in accordance to Adrian Durham and Darren Gough.

On Torres’ 36th birthday on Friday, talkSPORT’s Drivetime duo hailed the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker as a person of the English prime flight’s all-time terrific players.

But it would seem a large amount of listeners disagreed!

Popular belief around Fernando Torres appears to be blended

Thinking of the way his Premier League occupation finished, with persistent accidents and a absence of normal soccer at Chelsea, it is probably effortless to forget about the impact he designed when he initial arrived in England.

The now-retired striker celebrates his 36th birthday on Friday but the influence he manufactured as a 23-calendar year-previous turning up at Liverpool in 2007 is not uncomplicated to overlook.

El Nino was just one of the hottest potential clients in Spain when Rafael Benitez persuaded him to go away boyhood club Atletico Madrid – in which he had been captain because the age of 19 – to come to Anfield.

And he immediately lived up to his developing popularity by terrorising Premier League defences.

The Reds undoubtedly benefited from the best decades of his career, with his array of extraordinary aims leaving a long lasting perception on Liverpool followers, and likely still provides Manchester United centre-back Nemanja Vidic nightmares.

Fernando Torres gave Vidic all sorts of problems in Liverpool’s popular 4-1 gain about Manchester United at Outdated Trafford in 2009

“Torres was a top rated player. At the time he was almost certainly the ideal striker in the league,” admitted Vidic in 2018.

Torres broke Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s Premier League report for most targets by an overseas player in his debut year – in which he also scored Liverpool’s 1,000th Premier League aim – by netting his 24th in his 33rd match in the closing fixture of the marketing campaign at Tottenham.

That 2008 file stood for a 10 years until finally it was smashed by one more Liverpool player, when Mohamed Salah netted 32 periods.

His 65 ambitions in 102 games in a crimson shirt noticed him come to be the speediest participant at the club to 50 league aims (72 matches) right until that much too was eclipsed by Salah (69) in November past 12 months.

In phrases of minutes for every aim, Torres’ ratio of a single every single 121 is bettered by just a person other Liverpool player – Salah (120), again!

Fernando Torres at Liverpool

Liverpool objective document

Matches: 142

Aims: 81

League matches: 102

League aims: 65

Minutes for each purpose: 121

Most aims v opponent: Seven in 8 online games in opposition to Chelsea

Season-by-season Leading League file

2007/08: 24 objectives in 33 matches

2008/09: 14 in 24 matches

2009/10: 18 in 22 matches

2010/11: 9 in 23 matches

His status on Merseyside was harmed by his acrimonious departure to Chelsea in January 2011, but he’s even now a Kop hero with a great deal of Liverpool supporters, although there are some who even now are not able to provide them selves to forgive him.

Whilst Torres wasn’t the same participant at Stamford Bridge, he was nonetheless an significant participant for the Blues.

Possessing no trophies to display for his brilliance at Anfield, he joined Chelsea to gain silverware and it compensated off, as he lifted the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

He goalscoring kind took a strike – he managed 45 plans in 172 games for Chelsea, as opposed to 81 in 142 for Liverpool – but continue to netted some critical strikes, together with his infamous objective in opposition to Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semi-closing.

So, is he a Leading League great? The Drivetime duo consider so.

Adrian Durham said on Friday: “I just acquired slaughtered, for the reason that I said Fernando Torres is a Leading League legend! I feel he is…”

Fernando Torres’ kind worsened at Chelsea, but his trophy cabinet crammed up with FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League silverware

“Me far too,” additional Goughie.

“I imagine he was a great participant who experienced excellent occasions at Liverpool.

“He could not have been at his best at Chelsea but he was component of a productive aspect that won the Champions League, and that objective he scored in the semi-closing, wow, you have acquired to give him credit score.

“I’m a large admirer of Torres, he’s a football I applied to enjoy watching, especially at Liverpool and people early times with Spain.”