Why fans of ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ keep coming back to find out more

Sabrina’s Chilling Adventures was unexpectedly well received by viewers, considering mixed reviews from sitcom fans of the late 90s / early 2000s.

This rendition of Sabrina Spellman’s universe of witches introduces a Greendale that is not just home to the Spellman clan. We are introduced to a number of mythical creatures and malefactors who want to destroy the mortal population and rule the world.

In no way is this a child-friendly variant of Archie Comics. And what about Sabrina’s Chilling Adventures?

(Attention: Part 3 SPOILERS!)

The juicy romance

What would a show with teenagers be without the turbulent romances? By the way, Sabrina is not lacking in the love section, with sometimes more than two options (as we saw in part 3 when she meets Caliban, who despite his malice manages to pique her interest).

Sabrina is often controversial about who her heart beats and who can blame her! With Harvey Kinkle and Nicholas Scratch, who are ready to go back and forth to protect them.

“Theo On Chilling Adventures by Sabrina” is a new step for a favorite character

The acting

By Kiernan Shipka as the eponymous, strong-willed teenage witch who supports talents like Chance Perdomo as “Ambrose”, Lucy Davis as “Hilda” and newcomers Jaz Sinclair as Roz and Gavin Leatherwood as “Nicholas Scratch” works on a higher level.

Honorable mentions include Miranda Otto as “Zelda”, who despite her loyalty to the Dark Lord will do everything to ensure that Sabrina takes her place as Queen of the Underworld. Then there is Theo, who turns from a semi-shy, bullied teenager to a fearless athlete who is ready to face adversity at any moment.

Zelda and Hilda

Sabrina’s beloved “aunts”

These two characters are some of the best that fans will appreciate. They are the opposite. Zelda is a witch who rarely acts outside of her circle. Hilda is lively and more or less bends the rules for the benefit of her loved ones. No matter if they are on their necks or save their skin from unexpected enemies, they are a family and will act on this band through thick and thin.

Our favorite teacher Mary Wardwell

Oh, don’t we all wish we had a teacher or college professor as fun as Mary Wardwell? “Lilith.” This character is the unsuspecting villain who has created many obstacles for Sabrina since Part 1. And yet – we cannot help her, but love her through her seductive and malicious presence.

Beware of Blackwood

Prudence Blackwood has one of the most interesting arches throughout the show. It begins as part of “The Weird Sisters”, a group of students from the “Academy of Unseen Arts” who enjoy worrying Sabrina of being half-mortal. But from part 2 we see a more convincing side of prudence. we discover her story of origin as an illegitimate child of Faustus Blackwood; we see her mourn the death of her best friends, Dorca and Agatha; and we see her move from a blind following to Blackwood to protect her two half-siblings, along with Zelda, Sabrina and the rest of the Spellmans.

It keeps it real (surprisingly enough)

At the end of each episode, Sabrina, her closest friends, and her love interests are just teenagers. We have seen them all burst into tears over heart matters, bullied by classmates, not feeling good enough in the eyes of the world, or occasionally afraid of youth.

That’s part of what makes it so great. All the main characters are pretty … human.

The besties

Aside from the magic, Sabrina always gets a little extra help from her best friends Harvey, Roz and Theo. So much so that these mortals often prove to be more resourceful than Sabrina’s allies with warlocks. Honorable mentions include the mortal trio of bloodthirsty Mandrakes who travel to the underworld to save Sabrina from the Dark Lord, and the mere fact that they remain Sabrina’s friends when their lives are in peril. This is true friendship at its best.

Sabrina, of course!

What is a good show without a strong, leading character? And that’s exactly what we get from Sabrina Spellman.

Sabrina starts the show immediately and plunges into a dark, dangerous world in which a lot is expected of her and hereby. She asked to give up her closest friends. She is constantly tempted to pursue her thirst for revenge, anger, and darkness in situations where her loved ones are hurt.

In part 2 it gets worse when Sabrina realizes that she’s not just a witch, but the chosen one who rules the underworld next to the Dark Lord … who is none other than her father!

Still, Sabrina ultimately stays true to her good heart, even though she is literally the brood of evil.

