Why Fans Think the Beef between Ceaser and Ryan is a Trump

The Black Ink Crew grew out of the idea of ​​a store in Harlem, New York owned by Ceaser Emanuel pursuing film and artist shops in cities such as Chicago and Compton.

Black Ink Crew: Ryan Henry opened 9Mag in 2013, and his store has been the focus of Black Ink Crew since 2015.

In the past, players from each of the third column of the Ink Black were seen attending each of the shows, and they wore only when the characters didn’t fly. sort. They are friends.

But in recent years, the beef is between two masters: Ryan and Ceaser. Lovers may have their own ideas about the status of tattoo artists, but some think this is a fallacy.

Ceaser Emanuel, Ryan Henry of ‘Black Ink Crew’ | Jason Koerner / Roy Rochlin / Photography for Getty

The reason for the clash was between Ceaser Emanuel and Ryan

Henry?

For months, things have been weeping over the alleged affair between Kitty and Ryan. Several members of the New York team accused Kitty of sleeping with Henry, and complaints were lodged between her and Emanuel.

It is her consent and her first love, but it is important to note that like Immanuel, they are not related.

But that didn’t stop her from being mad at him and Henry. Kitty’s attempt to protect her from Emanuel and her friends at Black Ink was spread by the rumors, and she attacked them with everything in Walt’s store.

On April 1 of Black Ink Crew (New York), Emanuel joins his team in coordination with the Black Ink Crew team: Chicago has arrived, and he has announced his plans plans to open an engineering facility in Chicago.

Emanuel told him, “don’t tell” him, because why did you take it yourself? A woman? ”The conversation ends with Henry advising Immanuel to pull his chin down.

(tip) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DrwdxtE-tr0 (/ embed)

People were immediately contacted

Along with Henry and the 9Mag army, many fans suspect that Emanuel is a child over his “ex,” Kitty. Although she said he was not related to her, he also told Henry about her and the way he moved.

In the online forum, fans have called for Emanuel to make his comments on a woman he doesn’t want to stress about, and many have helped Henry.

Henry responded to fans by posting a message on Instagram

disgusting, and meanwhile, Kitty told her loved ones

the whole time and what people see on TV is just that – TV.

From the beginning of the work, visitors have been looking to Ceaser to expand its reputation nationwide. He has three stores in New York, and locations in Atlanta, Orlando, and New Orleans.

One sees things as wrong with him moving to a new country and not complaining about his anger over Henry over the “country code.”

Why do some people watch the cat

But there are a number of people who believe in it

a bloody crime between officials for only camels. Some words in the

the news media has pointed out that in recent days, when Emanuel was praising him

When his daughter was 16, Henry sent her a nice treat

Instagram.

Other people do not think that Ceaser wants to take this path on a woman he is dating and will not make the first move. Not everyone in the fandom thinks this is true. They think it’s just a story.