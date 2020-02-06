Why Florence Pugh almost missed her film career

English actress Florence Pugh has become one of the most exciting stars in Hollywood. Pugh has appeared in projects ranging from wrestling film Fighting With My Family to the acclaimed horror film Midsommar. Needless to say, she is versatile and talented. However, the actress almost missed her chance to be on the big screen.

Pugh was excited for the first time when she appeared in Lady MacBeth, followed by her lead role in Midsommar. The actress also received recognition for her portrayal of Amy March in Little Women, which led to her being nominated for her first Oscar. Pugh’s career originally started when she came to Hollywood at the age of 17 and was cast in a sitcom with Eric McCormack and Heather Graham. In a unique twist of fate, things didn’t go as they expected.

Florence Pugh went from the small screen to the Oscars

“It was mega news,” Pugh told the Guardian in 2018. “I would do a television series with Hollywood stars, probably for half my life.” I wanted to be here at some point in my career and was part of my second job. “If the pilot of the show had been successful, it would have prevented them from taking on the roles that made them famous.

Pugh also revealed that studio managers wanted her to change her appearance for the role and lose weight when she got the role. “There was a kind of:” OK, so you have the part, but that’s what we need from you and that will happen immediately, “said Pugh.

“What I noticed about Hollywood is that if you go out and scream who you are, they’ll love you,” said the actress. “But if you don’t know what you’re portraying and you’re just a canvas, they’ll make you what you need to be.”

The actress realized that she wanted a different kind of career

Though the show didn’t end, the actress felt so uncomfortable with the experience that she “swore” Hollywood until she found roles in which she would feel comfortable. Two months later, she auditioned for Lady MacBeth and landed the role, which earned her a lot of praise. “I vowed never to return to LA until I knew what I was about. After Lady Macbeth, I got applause for having normal buttocks. So I said, ‘Okay, that’s my cry. I’m obviously that, “she said.

Pugh’s next project will be Black Widow. She will portray Yelena Belova, a sister-like spy of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. Both Pugh and Johansson compete in the “Best Supporting Actress” category at this year’s Academy Awards.