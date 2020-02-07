Why Fred Armisen says he is a “terrible husband” by Elisabeth Moss

Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss were married less than a year before their relationship got angry. The couple divorced downstairs just eight months after the walk. Although neither of the two publicly said much about their split in 2010, what they said speaks volumes.

Armisen and Moss met for the first time on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2009 when Moss’ Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm was a guest. The two were married a year later, although the bliss would not last. The Handmaid’s Tale star ended her divorce from the former SNL actor in 2011. Armisen admitted during a radio interview on the Howard Stern Show that he had a bad habit when it came to relationships. He tended to engage in new relationships and later regret it.

Fred Armisen freaks out

“I want everything, quickly … I want to be married,” Armisen Stern said about USA Today. “The number of girls I instantly lived with and then, about a year, two years, I freak out. Emotionally freaked out … and I actually feel like,” Oh my god, who is this stranger in my house?”

These post-comments came about a year after Moss spoke about their short marriage to PageSix. She told them, “One of the greatest things I heard someone say (Armisen) is,” He’s so great at imitating. But the greatest imitation he makes is that of a normal person. “For me, that’s a summary.” When Stern addressed these quotes in his interview with Armisen, the frank comedian fully agreed. “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I’m a terrible friend. “

“You kind of disappear …”

Armisen revealed that he would retire in relationships. “They deal with all the things you think are crazy, like” I really like to play Xbox … (or my) record collection. “You go into the things you think are just your hobbies. ” Armisen thus took responsibility for ending the relationship with his partner. Although the Portlandia star does not admit this behavior during his relationship with Moss, she made it clear that her marriage to him was not a fairy tale.

Moss shared her view of the short-lived but turbulent marriage in a profile in New York Magazine about Vulture. “It was extremely traumatic and terrible and terrible,” she said. “At the same time, it turned out to be the best. I’m glad I’m not there. “

Both Moss and Armisen have moved on romantically. Armisen has been with Orange, New Black actress Natasha Lyons, since 2014. Moss is also in a relationship. However, the 37-year-old actress has kept the identity of her new partner secret and has chosen to keep her private life private.