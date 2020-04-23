Why Getting Married at First Look Married Michael

Meka Jones willing to tell the truth.

One week after viewers watched the star Married at First Sight express her desire to divorce her husband Michael Watson on Decision Day, it is safe to say that there is no remorse.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Meka explains why she couldn’t stay in marriage after an eight-week trial.

“I signed up to get married at First Vision because I wanted to find my people. I wanted someone I could experience in life, someone to grow and build lifelong memories,” she shared with us. “I think the reason my marriage didn’t work out was because it was based on a lie. Michael was not honest about who he was and that influenced the marriage on a large scale. Of course, we had another fight, but everything else I think we can overcome . “

Meka continued, “In the future I hope Michael can reconsider this experience and really get the help he needs so he can get ready for a relationship. For me, I really hope to meet the man of my dreams.”

During tonight’s meeting airing on Lifetime, the host Kevin Frazier will sit down with all couples to see their position almost five months after Decision Day.

In exclusive exclusive E! News, Meka and Michael appeared on different pages after watching their love story.

“Honestly, it was crazy to see how much I went through. This is my life of two months. Two months of asking someone to be honest,” he said. “Watching it again and seeing all the inconsistencies, that’s just part of it. I feel confused about it.”

Michael replied, “I understand what he’s saying. That’s not my experience at the wedding.”

Watch the conversation unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs tonight at 8pm. in Lifetime. And mark your calendar for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam May 20 at 8pm on Lifetime.