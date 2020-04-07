Why ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Fans don’t believe in Meredith Gray and Andrew DeLuca’s Romance

It is not difficult to invest Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) in survival after 16 years of Gray’s Anatomy. In the morning, Shondaland plays an Epic – and often difficult – romance between Meredith and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Shortly after Derek’s death during Grey’s Anatomy Season 11, Meredith is reunited with Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Surprisingly enough, viewers were delighted with the possibility of Meredith and DeLuca, as events from the story of the director and Derek were pressed into action. But now that Gray’s Anatomy lovers are not mistaken for Meredith and DeLuca’s romance, it will still see them develop in comparison to the classic comedy and McDreamy.

Meredith Gray says she loves Andrew DeLuca after fighting ‘Gray’s Anatomy’

DeLuca struggled with her mental health during Grey’s Anatomy Season 16. According to Meredith, she does not sleep, eat, nor do things herself. We have decided on his future plans for his patients. At 14, DeLuca stood up with Meredith after challenging her about her character.

“I don’t need this and I don’t need you.” “So we did. I did.

Four hours later, DeLuca was released on appeal for a civil case. As a result, the character tried to retire from the Gray Sloan Memorial. But Meredith goes after her.

“I’m not for your business, Meredith,” DeLuca said. “I don’t do it for you and I don’t love you.”

Meredith replied: “But I love you. You go to jail for me. You have protected me. I cannot allow you to go this far. Just take a moment, take a nap. But come on. But this is not the end. ”

The results of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ event by Meredith Gray and Andrew DeLuca

DeLuca’s story during Gray’s Anatomy Season 16 revolves around mental health before her relationship with Meredith. But the scene shows how much Meredith cared for him and watched what might not be the case after they stopped. But of course, many lovers see the spark between Meredith and DeLuca. And in a thread on Reddit, they explain why.

“The chem with Dempsey was excellent,” the lover wrote. “There is no other way they can raise us to deserve that warmth. If I were in Shonda I would not try too much. Just leave Meredith an independent woman who always breaks for fun.”

“I think only Patrick Dempsey with a lot of charismatic, sexy, and maybe even chemistry with a broken candle should be asked,” wrote one. “The point is not to beat Ellen, without her presence, the evidence did not die years ago. The order was funny until Mer’s death and I was the only one Derek. ”

Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray and Giacomo Gianniotti’s Andrew DeLuca in ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ | Eric McCandless in Getty Pictures

Other shooters also pointed out that Meredith and DeLuca were at different points in their lives and actors. But for the most part, people are gathering for Meredith to be part of her campaign. Also, some viewers see Meredith start a new affair with Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) – aka McWidow – in order to save the bullet with DeLuca. One fan wrote:

I feel like MerDer is more than just a live bird time, you have to be aware of the problems in the relationship. There is no whole relationship but with him and Derek, the chemistry continues and I do not think Gray will try to please every single new man, this is a contradiction in the work of anyone who embodies that love. women. I like the direction they are talking to McWidow because it’s not like being overly affectionate, like being a head over heels, etc., but it’s a better way of relationships of some people to similar places in their lives.

Giacomo Gianniotti opens up about Meredith Gray’s relationship with Andrew DeLuca in ‘Gray’s Anatomy’

Speaking to Us Weekly in March 2020, Gianniotti reminded DeLuca that the magic of Meredith was not brought to Gray’s Anatomy. But showrunner Krista Vernoff saw something between the letters and was eager to try it.

“I was like, ‘Meredith Gray, that’s not why I was brought in for the show. I’m just the new intern,'” said Gianniotti, pushing his cast. ” my foot in my mouth because a couple of years ago Krista Vernoff, our marine commentator, said to me, “I want to find some love between you and Ellen. I think it’s going to be a big deal.You have a lot of good friends. I always see what you do in the limelight, you make mistakes with each game and you play goals at one and only time. of course. “

In fact, MerLuca’s love story is a great story, one that captures the story. “She is the old man with the young woman,” Gianniotti said. “We’ve seen it time and time again. So it’s nice to know that he’s running over his head and not pulling him. It’s like,” It’s a normal day. “

The actor also acknowledged that DeLuca’s love affair with Meredith meant that he would champion his role for the same reason.

“I think it’s because I think it’s hard because how do you treat a woman who is so powerful? As a young person, this is dangerous,” Gianniotti said. “She accomplished her job as a doctor. Her ex-husband got married, her children are here. This is something for a 30-year-old, like me, to carry on.”

Now, it is quite clear that DeLuca did not translate to viewers at home. So Grey’s Anatomy continues to love MerLuca, we hope the guys grow up too. After all, we have been watching Meredith for 16 years and just wanted to get to know her better.

