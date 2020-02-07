Why Greta Gerwig earned a nomination for best director for “Little Women”

Greta Gerwig attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In Greta Gerwig’s play for Vanity Fair there is a great observation about her Little Women adaptation: “I still think we have a hierarchy of stories,” wrote the director. “I think the top of the hierarchy is male violence – man against man, man against woman, etc. I think when you look at the books and films and stories that we think is important, it’s a general topic. either explicitly or implicitly. “

Melissa Villaseñor made it a bit clearer in a recent Saturday Night Live Weekend Update appearance, hinting at the “white male rage” found in Oscar’s best picture competitors like Joker, The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was heard before they sang, “Little women, big appearances, but Greta Gerwig grabbed the anger of the white men.”

Of course, the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic civil war novel with six nominations, including a nod for best picture and a nomination for best adapted screenplay for Gerwig, has still received great recognition. Despite the question of whether men would see a film with “women” in the title, the company managed to gross over $ 100 million at its box office at home. Nevertheless, the Stups Gerwigs in the category “Best Director of the Oscars” is particularly outrageous.

There are all obvious reasons: In the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, only five women have been nominated in this category. Only one, Kathryn Bigelow, has ever won (interestingly enough for The Hurt Locker, a war film that is undoubtedly about “male violence”). If Gerwig had been nominated for Little Women, she would have been the first woman in history to have been nominated twice in the category. (She was nominated for Lady Bird in 2018.) But beyond that, the reason why Gerwig staged so badly nudges is simple: With others at the helm, Little Women would not be the same film.

Gerwig managed to modernize a beloved classic while remaining true to his spirit. It has turned into a meditation on the value of women’s stories, helping us to realize that we have all been wrong about the Amy character, which has been fragile and shallow for over a century, a slide on the wild protagonist Jo. In Gerwig’s hands (and of course in those of Florence Pugh, who was nominated for best supporting actress for her appearance as Amy), we see that Amy likes nice things, but is an incredibly ambitious woman (“I want it to be great or nothing” she explains at one point, simply working within the limits of the rules and pressures of society at the time. In a scene added to Gerwig’s story, Jo wonders about her and asks when she has become so wise “I’ve always been,” she replies to her sister and us, “you were just too busy noticing my mistakes.”

Gerwig’s other additions – including her decision to suppress the romance between Jo and the professor, and the ending mainly to revolve around Jo’s true love, writing – can be seen as their way of doing what Alcott didn’t do in 1868 could. In the book, Jo stops writing, settles down and opens a school with her husband. But in this version, she not only writes and sells her book, she refuses to back off in negotiations with her publisher, and she ultimately owns her own copyright.

One could argue that Gerwig is recognized for these radical changes with her Best Adapted Screenplay, but they go much further than mere words on one page. Your decision to disassemble Alcott’s narrative and not tell the story linearly, for example, also influenced her direction. The scenes that took place in the past were filmed differently – full of warm colors and bright lighting, giving them a cozy, nostalgic feel, while today’s scenes use blues and grays to convey the sadness of Beth’s illness and her later death ,

The blockade of the film offers subtle insights into the individual characters. Jo is on the move almost constantly, while Meg, the quiet and local sister, often sits. Gerwig’s decision to move a scene in which Jo and Laurie dance wildly outside a stuffy ball from the hallway outside the building is a stroke of genius. it is the visual juxtaposition of the couples literally dancing through the windows with the two free-spirited beings who feel happy as literal outsiders. And her collaboration with costume designer Jacqueline Durran helps to strengthen Jo and Laurie’s connection: keen eyes will notice that Jo and Laurie often change clothes throughout the film.

With Lady Bird, Gerwig has proven to be an expert in portraying the very specific types of fighting and love for women (often simultaneously), and she brings this expertise to Little Women and guides her actors through a script full of crosstalk and interruptions. It would be chaos in the hands of a less capable director, but Gerwig has a certain rhythm, almost like an impressive ballet that makes the dialogue appear authentic, but is never difficult to follow.

She may not be staging epic battle scenes like Sam Mendes in 1917 or making the blood spatter look just like Scorsese with The Irishman (or Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Todd Phillips for Joker), but Greta Gerwig has the Little Women for her Devil led. A nomination for her would not only have been a victory for women, but a victory for women’s stories – proof that subtle but effective governance is just as important and valuable as dealing with white male anger.