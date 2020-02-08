Why Halle Berry believes that more mothers should have children after 40 years

Halle Berry stands by her decision to have her children at a later age and wants other mothers to know the benefits. The actress is the proud mother of two, Nahla and Maceo, and enjoys every moment of motherhood. Berry welcomed her first child, aged 41, and her second child, aged 47. The actress recently shared why she was happy to wait for her children and why she considers a mother to be “more meaningful” after 40 years.

Halle Berry loves to be a mother

The actress explained that it is simply better to become a parent after 40 because you are much better prepared than when you were 20. You selfishly did a lot of things for yourself. If you wait later in life, you can really take your kids forward, which I think makes more sense, ”Berry told Us Magazine. The actress also encouraged other women to do the same if they wanted to wait to have children later.

Berry had her first child with her former partner Gabriel Aubry, a French-Canadian model with whom Berry had been together for five years. Her daughter was born in March 2008. Berry started dating French actor Olivier Martinez after the two starred in the film Dark Tide. The two married in July 2013 and shortly afterwards Berry gave birth to her son. The couple divorced in 2016. Before the birth of her son, Berry said that at the age of 47, she did not think it was possible to get pregnant. She continued that her daughter “prayed” for a sibling, and only her daughter’s prayers made it possible.

“I didn’t think it could be my age, honestly. You call it a geriatric pregnancy. I was on my way. This is probably the type of TMI, but I was before menopause, so it was huge, this to let happen, ”said the actress on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

The actress is the proud mother of her son and daughter

Since Berry has had her children, she has shared some of her children’s most beautiful photos on her social media. It is clear that Berry appreciates every moment with her children and motherhood. Regardless of her luck, Berry is still the subject of various rumors in tabloids regarding her love life.

