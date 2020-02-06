Why Hammersmith & Fulham Council should be told to stick their finger out and “fix the bridge”

Hamersmith Bridge has been closed to motor vehicles since last April, which means that drivers have had to take a series of tedious diversions in West London.

It has undoubtedly been extremely frustrating for many, but shouldn’t we all just button up and realize that there was no choice because vital repair work had to be done on the bridge.

If not, the bridge could have collapsed, causing a massive disaster.

Well no, according to the head of the Wandsworth Council, who called the new Labor MP from Putney to write to Hammersmith & Fulham asking him to take out his finger and “fix the bridge”.

Curator Ravi Govindia said the manipulation of the bridge by Hammersmith and Fulham “is a complete disaster, not only for this borough, but for the whole of south-west London”.

He stressed that Wandsworth’s maintenance of the Putney and Wandsworth bridges was an example of “ensuring that critical parts of London’s road infrastructure last for generations to come”.

The Hammersmith Bridge was closed to motor vehicles last April after the discovery of longstanding corrosion in critical parts of the suspension structure.

Cllr Govindia made the comments at Wandsworth’s board meeting this week (February 5) in response to a question asked by Putney’s new Labor MP, Cllr Fleur Anderson.

Cllr Anderson asked the chief to detail the meetings he had held with the leaders of Hammersmith and Fulham and the government to support the £ 120m funding required to repair the bridge.

She also asked if he thought he was dropping the residents with “an attitude of blame” towards Hammersmith and Fulham, and “that he was just doing party politics at a time when we need to get together and fix this bridge. “

Cllr Govindia confirmed that officers had met with representatives from Hammersmith and Fulham and Transport for London on a weekly basis, but quickly turned around to criticize Cllr Anderson for what she had done as a parliamentarian regarding the closure .

He said Cllr Anderson should work for Putney and Wandsworth “and not seek to bail out an ineffective Labor administration across the river.”

Hammersmith and Fulham Council is working with TfL to fully restore the 132-year-old structure.

The closure will continue until the main renovations are completed, which is expected to take approximately three years.

The first stage of work is underway, with TfL contributing up to £ 25 million, but more money will be needed for the next phase of construction.

A contract is expected to be awarded this spring.

