[why-has-tennessee-basketball-struggled-with-auburn?-it-is-really-not-challenging]

Rick Barnes didn’t have a extravagant, in depth rationalization for Tennessee basketball’s struggles in opposition to Auburn the previous two seasons.

The Vols mentor essential only two phrases.

“They’re fantastic,” Barnes said. “They’re a good staff. They ended up a Remaining 4 workforce past 12 months. They’re good.”

UT has shed 3 straight to Auburn and previous UT coach Bruce Pearl in the previous two seasons. The Tigers routed UT 94-84 early in SEC play two seasons in the past, ahead of thwarting two championship prospects final year.

Tennessee dropped at Auburn in the regular-year finale previous yr to skip a share of the SEC title. Then the Vols ended up blown out in the SEC Match title game by the Auburn team that attained the Final Four.

Barnes said Thursday this Tigers team is diverse than these have been. The Tigers relied seriously on guards Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, as they shot 37.seven p.c from 3-stage vary final period.

But Brown graduated, Harper and forward Chuma Okeke left early for the NBA and Auburn has an altered offensive id.

“They are distinct than they have been a yr in the past, where they are not building generally as many threes as they created,” Barnes explained. “They are relying far more on an inside game and midrange video game. They are capable like any workforce of obtaining large taking pictures nights.

“They are much more of an within-out team than they were being a calendar year back. They are a challenging staff to protect.”

Tennessee faces No. 12 Auburn on the road Saturday (midday ET, CBS).

Auburn forward Austin Wiley is averaging 10.5 factors and nine.four rebounds. Barnes expects the Tigers will to continue having Wiley seriously concerned Saturday (midday ET, CBS).

But ahead Isaac Okoro — Auburn’s next-top scorer and rebounder — has not performed in the past two games with a pulled hamstring. He traveled to Georgia on Wednesday, but did not play.

Auburn shed its previous two video games by double-digits to Missouri and Ga with out the remarkably regarded freshman.

“They however have great players,” Barnes stated. “There is no doubt they even now do.”

Bumpy street

Tennessee’s journey to Auburn launches the Vols into a wicked ultimate five-activity stretch to close the period.

The Vols engage in at Arkansas, host Florida, go to Kentucky and facial area Auburn in the future 4.

“I can not picture anyone has a more durable complete than we do coming down the extend,” Barnes stated. “That’s why early when you truly feel like items are in your favor, you need to get some (wins), and when you really don’t get them, it tends to make it challenging.

“I just assume this time of the yr, wins are hard to get. I do not treatment who you are playing simply because everyone has gotten superior.”

Tennessee opened SEC engage in with a four-two record with a pair of two-game profitable streaks. The Vols have not won two online games in a row given that, likely three-4 in league game titles following the robust get started.

“We all go by means of situations of our schedule in which it’s complicated,” Barnes claimed. “I never even search at it or assume about it. It’s just there and let’s go offer with it.”