Why implicit bias training doesn’t work in companies

NEW YORK – From Google to Starbucks, more and more companies are introducing implicit bias training. These HR sponsored courses are designed to promote diversity and inclusion by sensitizing employees to subconsciously accepted negative stereotypes. The idea is that if we can fight our underlying prejudices, we can reduce discriminatory behavior at work and balance the competitive conditions for women and under-represented minorities.

Despite the increasing acceptance of subconscious bias training, there is no convincing scientific evidence that it works. In fact, many scientific findings on implicit bias measures underline their weakness as a method to promote diversity and inclusion. Instructions to suppress stereotypes often have the opposite effect.

This is because the main problem with stereotypes is not that people don’t know them, but that they agree with them. In other words, most people have deliberate prejudices. For example, in virtually every culture, men are more likely to believe that women are too kind and caring to be leaders. From an early age, our relationships with others are shaped by shared cultural stereotypes about social class and status. Most evidently, every nation has widespread cultural stereotypes about other nations, usually its neighbors, that play a vital role in shaping and consolidating their cultural identity.

To the extent that people have unconscious prejudices, there is no clear way to measure them. The main instrument for measuring unconscious bias, the Implicit Association Test (IAT), has been used for 20 years, but is extremely controversial. In simple terms, the test measures people’s response time in response to different categories of words or photos.

The idea is appealing – since Freud, people have been seduced by the idea that unconscious motives are the secret causes of our behavior. However, meta-analytical reviews have shown that IAT scores – in other words, unconscious prejudices – are very weak predictors of actual behavior. In other words, the vast majority of people who were classified as “racist” in these tests behaved in the same way as the vast majority of people who were classified as “non-racist”. Do we really want to tell people who are not racist that they are unconscious? Racists or, conversely, do you tell people who are racist that they are basically not racists at all?

This leads to the real mistake in unconscious bias training: behaviors and not thoughts should be the goal of diversity and inclusion interventions.

It is tempting to believe that raising people’s awareness of their prejudices will automatically create a level playing field. However, the reality is more complicated. Scientific evidence suggests that the relationship between attitudes and behavior is much weaker than one might expect. People often believe in the benefits of corporate diversity, but do not act on purpose – just as those who support organ donation do not always choose to donate their organs and those who believe in recycling do not always recycle.

In fact, in most work-related situations, the majority of people, at least occasionally, behave in a way that runs counter to their attitudes – be it to accommodate a micromanagement boss or to get involved in a boring project. Faking good is an essential part of good organizational citizenship.

Even if we lived in a world where people always act according to their beliefs, there would be better ways to promote diversity than to monitor people’s thoughts.

Companies should focus less on erasing their employees’ unconscious thoughts than on ethical, benevolent, and inclusive behavior. This means focusing less on employee attitudes than organizational guidelines and systems, as they play the key role and create the conditions under which employees (and managers) behave more or less inclusive. Instead of worrying about what people think deep within us about something or someone, we should focus on eliminating the toxic or biased behaviors that we can see. That alone will bring great progress.

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic is Chief Talent Scientist at Manpower Group and professor at Columbia University.

