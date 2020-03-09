Why Indian parliamentarians support the fight against malaria – an analysis

Malaria free India. We will be celebrating this day soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has vowed to achieve this goal by 2030 and is accelerating efforts to end the disease. The result? Thousands of cases of malaria prevented and deaths; millions of lives were saved. Today is a historic opportunity for us to end the fight and put an end to malaria forever. The failure will expose millions of people and result in the waste of scarce funding that can be directed toward other urgent health needs. Eliminating malaria by 2030 is an attainable goal for India, but new approaches are needed. The government cannot do this alone and we must all play our part. As parliamentarians, we are ready to support this goal.

Mosquitoes neither respect national boundaries, nor differentiate between political parties and ideologies. As a result, 11 members of parliament, belonging to different states, came together to support India’s efforts to eliminate malaria. Together, we commit to working with all stakeholders at the central, state and county levels to accelerate malaria elimination, not only in the countries we represent, but across the country.

India has been praised by the world health community for its impressive reduction in malaria cases in the last two years – a 24% drop in 2017 and 28% in 2018. This is an extraordinary achievement, and it did not happen by accident. Successive Indian governments have contributed to this through progressive policies. In 2005, the Government of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) launched the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), which has helped strengthen access to quality health services for the rural population. Subsequently, during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the Prime Minister’s high-level commitment in 2015 followed the launch of the National Malaria Removal Framework 2016-30 and the National Strategic Plan 2017-22. To eliminate malaria.

Political commitment, aligned with new financial and health programs targeting the most vulnerable populations, has produced impressive results against malaria in recent years. This must continue. An important priority should be to extend the National Strategic Plan to 2030 and increase domestic malaria funding.

Political leadership in states must respond with equal determination. Odisha is a good example. The state government has expanded its efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat malaria under the DAMaN initiative and to allocate significant state funding. The focus is on remote and inaccessible areas that are not well served by the public health system. This has resulted in a fall in malaria cases of 80% in 2018. The Odyssey government must ensure that the work is completed by developing its own partner-assisted malaria removal strategy. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh is testing a new approach through the Malaria Removal Demonstration Project (MEDP) in Mandla district. MEDP is an innovative public-private partnership (PPP) between the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) and the Foundation for the Elimination and Control of Diseases (FDEC). The goal is to eliminate malaria from Mandla district and use the lessons learned during the process to eliminate the disease from the rest of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

Other states should learn from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. First, they must develop strategies to control and eliminate malaria that are relevant to the local context. Second, states must be prepared to allocate their own resources to implement these strategies. Lastly, state governments must make every effort to record all malaria cases. Most states have poor monitoring and malaria cases reported in the private sector are not reported. We simply cannot eliminate the disease until we know the true burden of the disease. Joint efforts by different stakeholders are needed to improve malaria and death data and use it to inform policy.

Worryingly, malaria is rapidly withdrawing into hard-to-reach areas such as tribal belts, forests, mountainous areas and border districts. Some experts believe that this will be the last frontier for malaria elimination in India. Malaria thrives in places of poor health, where access to diagnosis and treatment is often limited. Because of this, tribal populations make up 30% of cases and 50% of malaria deaths in India.

This is not to neglect the threat of urban malaria. Although it has become a predominantly rural disease in most countries, India is an exception. In cities like Mumbai and Chennai there remains a potential threat. Major culprits include water tanks, gutters and construction sites. In this case, there is an urgent need to identify and implement innovative strategies and interventions designed to combat malaria among hard-to-reach populations and urban pockets.

India almost eliminated malaria during the 1960s. Still, we allow our complacency to be better. Had India succeeded, it would have prevented millions of malaria cases and thousands of deaths. This is obviously one of the biggest lost opportunities in the public health history of independent India.

We cannot simply continue with the “usual in business” approach. India still has the highest malaria burden in Asia. This is unacceptable and incompatible with our aspirations as a nation. We must challenge ourselves with ambitious goals and make bold commitments to fulfill them. Promise us that we will eliminate malaria even from the remotest part of India by 2030. Only when we leave no one behind will we reach the finish line.

KJ Alphons is BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Gaurav Gogoi is Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

