Why India’s approach to social isolation on Covid-19 achieves results in British “herd immunity” – India news

The extremely unusual plan to curb the virus of the British government’s (Covid-19) co-virus disease focuses on protecting vulnerable groups, but not eliminating the virus completely. The government wants young people to become ill in order to gain immunity from the virus.

The Boris Johnson government has abandoned the deadlock, social exclusion and other public health measures introduced elsewhere in Europe to contain Covid-19, following the distorted logic that young people will get a mild version of the disease and become immune to the virus, thus building a “barnyard” immunity ”which would reduce transmission in the UK population if the disease recurs in the winter.

Herd immunity stops the spread of infectious disease by building mass immunity within the population, usually by vaccination. It is a well-established public health strategy that works with at least 95% of the population being vaccinated, which not only protects vaccinated people, but also complicates the transmission of disease in the community because there are not too many unprotected people in the environment to become infected.

For example, the measles and rubella vaccine protects vaccinated people from infection. If the measles was in the vaccine group with antibodies against it, the disease would not be transmitted to anyone, effectively ending the transmission. This protected the whole ‘herd’ or community from infection, including those at higher risk.

But there is no vaccine for Covid-19. It’s a deadly pandemic that kills one in 25 people diagnosed with the disease. It is a new virus and no one knows how it will behave in the next year. And asymptomatic young people can infect vulnerable groups, increasing the number of deaths.

“Herd immunity works during a measles and breeze epidemic, nowhere near as contagious or deadly as Covid-19. Unlike Sars and Mers, Covid-19 is likely to be months, if not years away. it is completely misleading to protect your population, given the number of people at risk of death, ”said Dr. Naresh Trehan, President, Medanta-The Medicine.

Sars are short for severe acute respiratory syndrome. Mers advocates for Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome.

What works is social isolation that puts limits on learning, work, travel and leisure. Restricting travel, closing schools, twisting hours, working from home, teleconferences and banning public gatherings, including religious festivals, can reduce the risk of exposure and prevent infection.

“Restricting movement and only quarantine are necessary to stop the spread of infection from person to person. This is why the government is constantly updating travel advice and social isolation strategies as the pandemic is developing in India and around the world,” said Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head epidemiology and infectious diseases of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

