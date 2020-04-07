Why Investors Should Give Zoom the Edge of Doubt About Privacy Concerns

For the dear work from home, Zoom, bad headlines keep coming. But investors should avoid being too shaken, at least for now.

Over the weekend, the New York Department of Education became the first major education agency to ban Zoom in favor of Microsoft (MSFT) – Get reporting team, mentioning privacy issues. Zoom in (ZM) – Reportedly, Get Report was also banned from Elon Musk’s SpaceX amid widespread reports of vulnerabilities and hacks.

The zoom stock closed down 4.10% on Monday at $ 122.94.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the privacy and security flaws in the app and the company worked quickly to fix some vulnerabilities and introduce new privacy tools. In a recent interview he also told CNN that the company has learned a lesson and will “double, triple on privacy and security” in the future.

Zoom’s shares fell more than 20% from their all-time high of $ 164.94 on March 27, but this year they still gained 78% as one of the superstar stocks in the coronavirus pandemic.

For security and privacy reasons, investors should give Zoom the “advantage of the doubt” for several reasons, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Alex Zukin.

One is that, despite high-profile announcements such as that of the New York school district, the risk of paying bail customers en masse “is quite low,” said Zukin.

As many observers have noted, the free version of Zoom is a light consumer product that turned into a corporate product – by default and practically overnight – while millions of people were suddenly sent home. And many of the lax privacy reports may be attributable to a lack of awareness of Zoom’s privacy features from users who are new to the app.

“This is a company that is inclined to do the right thing; the CEO focuses on the humanistic and not the monetary aspect of this … they could have immediately implemented a paywall and not created it at all, “said Zukin.

In March, Zoom told the shareholder that most of his coronavirus-related traffic wave came from people using the free tier, but that it was too early to predict how many could convert to paying users.

Zoom reported on April 2 that its number of daily users rose to 200 million during the pandemic, from a previous maximum total of just 10 million.

For now, investors seem to be largely inclined to overlook privacy concerns, while also keeping an eye on the expenses associated with efforts such as traffic management and correcting privacy leaks.

In early March, Zoom’s management warned that due to the surge in traffic, its gross margins will drop to the “lower limit of our long-term goal from 80% to 82%,” said Kelly. Steckelberg, CFO of Zoom.

