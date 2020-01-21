Why Iran has little interest in a ‘Trump Deal’ with the White House

This column is an opinion of James Devine, associate professor at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., whose research focuses on Iran’s politics and foreign policy. Consult the FAQs for more information about the Opinion section of CBC.

Iran’s growing tension with the US may seem irrational to the West, but it makes perfect sense from Tehran’s point of view.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Iran last week to accept a new “Trump Deal” to replace the old, now-defunct, Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement. In view of the extreme events of recent days, when Tehran meticulously averted the war with the United States, shot down a civilian plane and faced new domestic unrest, one might think the regime would be ready to talk.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, often described as a moderate, dismissed Johnson’s appeal outright.

There are a number of reasons why Tehran is not interested in negotiations with the Trump government.

First, Iran thought it already had a deal.

Western critics of the JCPOA are quick to point out the many compromises Barack Obama made when the US signed the 2015 agreement, but Tehran also felt it had made painful concessions.

The JCPOA did not end all sanctions against the Islamic Republic, only those related to its nuclear program. In addition, when the deal was in effect, the Iranian government complained that the US had used meshes to enforce as many sanctions as possible.

Even if we are not sympathetic to Tehran’s complaints, it would be unrealistic to expect them to reopen the conversations. If they were to negotiate a “Trump Deal”, what would be to prevent future US governments from demanding more concessions later?

US President Donald Trump holds a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the nuclear agreement of JCPOA Iran after signing in the Diplomatic Chamber at the White House in Washington on May 8, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Tehran is also reluctant because Trump would certainly insist that Iran give up its regional influence and force it to withdraw from Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Although Tehran may have expanded its reach during the Arab Spring, the Iranian leadership is likely to regard its latest regional movements as defensive rather than ambitious. The instability in Syria and Iraq threatened to break their alliance networks and create a dangerous power vacuum that could be occupied by hostile Sunni extremist groups or the US

Trump would undoubtedly also call on Iran to put its extensive missile system out of service.

From the West’s perspective, these weapons are part of Iran’s regional hegemony strategy. From Tehran’s perspective, they are essential elements of his deterrence strategy. Without nuclear weapons, Iran’s missiles are the most important to prevent potential US and / or Israeli military attacks.

A man has a photo of the deceased Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, while people celebrate on the streets of Tehran after Iran launched rockets on January 8 at US-led forces in Iraq (Nazanin Tatabaee / WANA / Reuters)

Compliance with Trump’s demands would therefore make the state defenseless and invite the US to continue to put pressure on the regime until it is ultimately overthrown.

Given the weight of US power, you might think Iran has no other option but to renegotiate, especially if Washington is really committed to forcing the issue. However, the Islamic Republic is remarkably resilient and probably has the feeling that there are still some cards to play.

When Trump demolished the JCPOA, Iran saw Europeans as a means of escaping economic and diplomatic isolation. Once it became clear that the EU could not play that role, Tehran turned to craftsmanship and caused crises with the US by shooting an American drone, allegedly allied militia troops in Iraq bombing missiles in US installations and possibly Saudi oil facilities.

US troops are preparing for a deployment in the Middle East on December 28 in Fort Bragg, N.C. In recent weeks, additional troops have been deployed in the region as tensions with Iran increase. (Andrew Craft / Getty Images)

Tehran essentially plays a game of “chicken” based on the belief that the US is at least as averse to war as it is. That is why Iran offers a choice with every escalating crisis; weaken its “maximum pressure” strategy or let America get caught up in a total conflict.

By killing Qassem Soleimani, the US indicated that they could also play the brinkmanship game. However, earlier last year when Trump relapsed air strikes after Iran shot a US drone, he tapped his hand. He may want a new deal with Iran, but not at the expense of war.

So, despite the US claiming to have “reset”, Iran is unlikely to embrace a “Trump Deal” with the White House. And in the perfect world of Tehran, the Democrats win the next election and the new president takes American policy back.

In the meantime, Tehran is likely to continue its strategy with cyber attacks and lesser provocations until it builds into a new crisis.