Why is a debate about German reunification important now?

WASHINGTON – This year marks the 30th anniversary of the reunification of Germany at the end of the Cold War.

More than a generation later, the diplomacy that made this possible is still controversial. There is a fierce debate – involving scholars, former policy makers, and even a former secretary of state – about whether US and West German officials have promised their Soviet counterparts that NATO would not expand to Eastern Europe.

This debate can seem incredibly narrow: it determines who said what to whom on a given occasion. The reason the argument persists is that it is a stalking horse, a much bigger argument over whether America should withdraw from the world.

The first thing to understand about diplomacy from the early 1990s is that history was very fast at that time. The Berlin Wall had fallen in November 1989. Chancellor Helmut Kohl with the support of U.S. President George H.W. Bush started a demolition to offset the collapse of the GDR in the West.

This created problems for the Soviets, who lost their main “ally” and saw their position in Europe collapse. The challenge for Western decision-makers was to advance reunification and make it easier for Moscow to swallow this bitter pill.

They undoubtedly succeeded: a few months later, the Soviets signed German reunification in a formal agreement. The controversy affects exactly what US and German officials said to alleviate Soviet concerns along the way.

Critics of US policy pointed out that West German Foreign Secretary Hans-Dietrich Genscher and US Secretary of State James Baker made various public and private statements that NATO would not move its borders eastward if Moscow allowed reunification.

When the United States later decided to expand NATO in the mid-1990s, it broke an earlier promise. Defenders of US politics have argued that these comments related to the deployment of NATO troops in the former GDR, not the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. And they argue that such commitments were not binding because they were not included in the formal agreement that enabled reunification.

The truth is messy. Genscher, Baker and other officials explicitly proposed restrictions on NATO’s future expansion at certain points in early 1990, including at an official meeting between Baker and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. But the Bush administration refused Baker’s offer as soon as he did.

In addition, Bush has carefully avoided any formal promise to restrict NATO’s future growth. Still, the “broken promise” argument has dragged on since then, although it is more confusing than clarifying.

If you focus so obsessively on diplomacy from the beginning of 1990, the big moral question in connection with the later enlargement of NATO seems to be whether America has broken a promise to the dying Soviet Union. That is short-sighted. The big moral question surrounding NATO enlargement was whether post-Soviet Russia could continue to control the security decisions of the countries it had abused for decades.

The Clinton administration decided that it would be morally and strategically inappropriate to continue to view Eastern Europe as a Russian sphere of influence – and this decision was essentially the right one.

Second, the endless repetition of the “Who said what” game gives the impression that comments from the beginning of 1990 should have shaped US politics for years after. But think about this proposal for a moment. In early 1990, the United States and West Germany were in an incredibly tense and fluid environment, trying to maneuver the Soviets out of Germany without starting a war. In the mid-1990s, US policy makers tried to fill an emerging security vacuum in Eastern Europe while maintaining a decent relationship with Russia.

After decades of relative stasis, a change was taking place that was both inspiring and terrifying. It is not surprising that statesmen examined and then rejected certain ideas, selected certain policies and then considered them. What is striking is that the policies they ultimately adopted – the expansion of NATO as a means to contain instability, bind reunified Germany to its eastern neighbors, and prevent an anarchic nightmare in Europe – worked so well.

In fact, the “broken promise” debate has a certain bizarre quality. Many critics of US politics are self-described realists. They believe that considerations of power determine a country’s behavior. But if power is what drives behavior, why should one concentrate so precisely on legalistic, semantic questions – questions about who promised what at a certain point in time? Maybe because there is a bigger problem lurking in the background.

This topic is the broader debate about America’s global role. Many of the analysts who claim that the US has broken a non-NATO enlargement promise also believe that US foreign policy has been a march of folly since the Cold War. They claim that America has unnecessarily alienated Russia and are now paying the price.

And so 1990’s diplomacy, in which the US allegedly extended a promise of restraint and then violated it, is original sin. It was the earliest manifestation of all of the terrible qualities – carelessness, arrogance, excessive commitment – that affected American government.

However, the decision to expand NATO was not a sin. It was when American politics realized that fighting the instability that threatened the end of the Cold War required an expansion of US overseas commitments rather than signing them.

It is believed that without the USA’s expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe, Russia would not have attempted to harass its neighbors again, or that the relationship between the United States and Russia would have been calm forever. To argue that the post-Cold War era was uniquely catastrophic, you have to ignore all the ways that US engagement has made the world as peaceful, stable, prosperous, and democratic as it is today.

The ongoing controversy around 1990 has given rise to a major debate about whether the United States should lean forward in the world or whether it can minimize its geopolitical problems by minimizing its global commitments. This debate has a lot to offer and it won’t end soon. When we argue about what happened in Germany 30 years ago, we really argue about what America has done in the world since then – and what it should do today.

Hal Brands is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and professor at Johns Hopkins University.