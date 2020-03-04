[why-is-a-west-african-president-stepping-down-just-a-working-day-just-after-being-sworn-in?]

There is confusion in Guinea-Bissau exactly where a supposed people’s selection, Cipriano Cassama, has resigned from the presidency just one particular working day soon after he was sworn in.

Cassama was elected by lawmakers in December after Guinea-Bissau’s disputed elections. He had been the country’s speaker of parliament.

But the disputed elections of 2019, a initially-spherical in November and a run-off in December, saw previous military general Umaro Cissoko Embalo, declared the winner on January 1, 2020.

Embalo had long gone versus Domingos Simoes Pereira of the PAIGC, the social gathering that generated outgoing president Jose Mario Vaz.

PAIGC contested the authenticity of Embalo’s win, citing electoral irregularities. The make any difference went right before Guinea-Bissau’s Supreme Courtroom.

Even however the court is yet to make your mind up on the make any difference, Embalo was sworn in as president in a Bissau lodge in February this 12 months. The ceremony in the lodge was considered “symbolic” and had no global diplomats preserve the ambassadors of Senegal and Gambia.

At the time, Guinea-Bissau’s UN consultant, Rosine Sori-Coulibaly, warned that Embalo’s induction into business was inimical to peace.

Sori-Coulibaly told the UN Standard Assembly:

“…the lawful method about the electoral result has still to be solved, in order to permit for the initial-at any time tranquil transfer of energy to a democratically elected Head of Point out in the country. Nevertheless, provided the deep mistrust between the two political camps, divisions in the Executive branch, and shifting political alliances in Parliament, the swearing in of the foreseeable future President will not likely carry about stability.”

It is apparent Embalo, who was the country’s prime minister between 2016 and 2018, is unpopular between the country’s political elite and specifically in the PAIGC-dominated legislature. He has not been equipped to regain the rely on of the PAIGC, a party that counted him as a member until finally 2018.

But Cassama’s selection to move down citing fears that his lifestyle could possibly be in risk is not with no benefit. Embalo’s deep connections with the country’s military may possibly have occasioned Cassama’s fears.

The army has considering the fact that previous week moved to assert control about specified govt institutions as properly as Television set and radio stations.

On Monday, the regional financial group ECOWAS requested the Guinea-Bissau army to keep out of any attempts at resolving the impasse.

ECOWAS built the simply call even though condemning the “successive investiture of two heads of state outdoors of lawful and constitutional frameworks and the co-existence of two primary ministers.”

The physique hoped that a political resolution is in the operates.

Guinea-Bissau, a previous Portuguese colony, acquired independence in 1973. The country has had 9 military services coups and the election of 2019 was the 1st time Guinea-Bissau experienced the prospect at a peaceful transfer of power.