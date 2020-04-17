Why is anyone listening to Dr. Phil suggesting the colon virus?

At least it was never clear to me that Dr Phil is not a medical doctor more than listening to how a coronavirus does not understand how to take action because automobile deaths occur every year and we do not close the country. Little did I know that automobile deaths were contagious! Perhaps if we put her in and let her catch the infectious disease, maybe my grandmother’s life would have been saved?

First, choosing to go to Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News with Doctor Phil has started – it’s already a mistake. But he did, and how did he think all the social distance systems were wrong, and people who didn’t know Dr. Phil’s actual doctorate were in psychology or how he couldn’t actually practice psychology because he lost his license back in 20in? The thought of what he is talking about more than any other scholar might think I assure you, he does not.

He can still call himself Dr. Phil, but that’s beside the point. Here is what he said about the coronavirus issue:

Dr. Phil attends Laura Ingraham and says that we will not stop the country for driving, cigarette related deaths and swimming pool deaths. pic.twitter.com/q8KCgLLClY

– Akin Torabi (@ aken) Apr 17, 2020

Dr. Phil decides to share his thoughts of non-medical doctors and non-economists about economics, and tells people why they should be allowed to go back to work,

Two and a half thousand people die every year from poverty, and the poverty line is getting more and more people down because the economy around us is crashing. And they are doing it because people are dying of coronavirus. I get it, but look, the real thing is that people are dying of us – 3,000 people die in automobile accidents a year.

Despite all these “insights” he is not even licensed to advise in his own chosen field. This is very obvious because he thinks both car crashes and drowning are the equivalent of a highly contagious virus. I am not a medical doctor myself; I can only read

So now my question is why are we seeking advice from people like Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz? Is it because of the “doctor” in their surname? Come on, let’s just ask someone with a doctorate regardless of the field, right? Of course, I guess Dr. Oz was technically a medical doctor who was a heart surgeon, but he also thinks that our schools should be reopened because he completely misunderstood some of the numbers he read and thought that the loss of extended life would be worth it. So again, I ask, why are we listening to them?

I guess we should all be safe now, instead of just letting physicians lie to them and tell us what we need to do. Why should we listen to Dr. Anthony Fousi, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, when we hear an unlicensed psychologist and a heart surgeon whom many doctors think is dangerous for the advice he gives on his show?

(Image: Screengrab)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus (T) covid-19 (T) Do. Phil