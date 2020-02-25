[Why is Dick Pound Trending on Twitter?]

Dick Pound, the longest serving member of the International Olympic Committee, grew to become a single of major trending topics on Twitter, Tuesday, after he claimed there’s a a few month window to make a decision no matter if the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go in advance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an job interview with the Connected Push, Pound explained, “In and close to that time, I’d say people are going to have to check with: ‘Is this beneath sufficient control that we can be self-confident about going to Tokyo or not?’”

“A good deal of factors have to get started occurring,” he mentioned. “You’ve acquired to start out ramping up your stability, your foodstuff, the Olympic Village, the resorts. The media individuals will be in there developing their studios.”

Pound also predicted that if the Olympic video games are unable to go forward in Tokyo this 12 months, “you’re almost certainly seeking at a cancellation” of the online games entirely.

“You just never postpone a little something on the dimension and scale of the Olympics. There’s so lots of transferring elements, so quite a few international locations and distinct seasons, and competitive seasons, and television seasons. You can’t just say,’We’ll do it in Oct,’” he stated, noting “there are couple areas in the environment that could assume of gearing up facilities in that short time to set something on.”

In a information to athletes, having said that, the IOC member reassured them that “as much as we all know, you’re likely to be in Tokyo,” and “all indications are at this phase that it will be company as standard.”

“So retain centered on your sport and be guaranteed that the IOC is not going to ship you into a pandemic problem,” he declared.

Pound’s predictions speedily designed waves on social media– partly since of the severity of a likely cancelled Olympics, but also simply because of the IOC member’s title and how he’s the “longest-serving member” of the committee.

Because of this, Pound’s identify created Twitter’s best trending subjects on Tuesday afternoon.