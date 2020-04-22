Why is India promoting the “herd immunity” of coronaviruses when it didn’t work in the UK?

Controversial because of the high risk of death, the coronavirus strategy abandoned by Britain and elsewhere is being promoted as a solution for poor but young countries like India.

Much of the collective immunity, once infected and then restored, allows the vast majority of the population to develop resistance to the virus and is more economically devastating than the limited blockade designed to stop the spread. According to an increasing group of professionals that can reduce human suffering.

“No country can afford to lock down for a long period of time, and especially no one like India,” said Jaya Prakash Muriil, a prominent epidemiologist in India. “The infection may be able to reach the herd’s immunity without catching up with the elderly. Once the herd’s immunity reaches sufficient numbers, the outbreak ceases and the elderly are safe.”

A team of researchers at the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, a public health advocacy group based in Princeton University and New Delhi and Washington, said this strategy could succeed because India has an overly young population. Identified where there is a risk of hospitalization and death.

They said that allowing the virus to be unleashed in a controlled manner for the next seven months would give 60% of the population of the country immunity by November, thereby stopping the disease.

No predictions of deaths have been published, but given that 93.5% of India’s population is under the age of 65, the virus is more widespread compared to European countries such as Italy, which could limit mortality. There is a possibility.

This radical proposal highlights the challenges facing poor developing countries, such as Indonesia and some sub-Saharan Africa, in controlling epidemics using the lockdown measures adopted in developed countries. I will.

The lack of social distances in crowded living conditions such as many cities and villages in India, the lack of test kits to detect infections, and the human suffering caused by the blockade are these places. Suggests that different routes will be needed.

To do this, the Princeton and CDDEP teams recommend ending the rigorous blockade of India that extended until May 3, returning most of the population under the age of 60 to normal life, Social distances are still recommended, but masks are required and large gatherings are prohibited. Resuming involves testing as many people as possible and isolating suspected cases that have been confirmed.

People over the age of 60 basically remain blocked until the herd’s immunity is achieved, and testing and treatment are prioritized if they become ill.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not shown any plans to adopt such a strategy.

Nevertheless, the Government of India has established criteria for effectively distributing coronavirus tests and limiting them to very sick or most dangerous conditions. Critics who suspect illness say the government’s restrictive criteria will allow the illness to spread, with far more widespread dispersion than official figures suggest.

“ In a sense, you’ll let them get infected and heal, and only care for those who are sick, ” says T., a global coordinator based in New Delhi in the Health Movement for Public Health People. The group Sundararaman said. “That’s the policy, that’s what it means.”

The government has maintained its testing standards, has accurately tabulated the number of cases in India, and states that the disease has not been traced to the community. Nevertheless, India is increasing its testing, finding more cases every day, reaching 20,080 people nationwide and 645 deaths as of April 21.

However, while the question remains about the extent and severity of the outbreak in India, the cost of the blockade is clear. Municipalities must set up camps to accommodate 1.25 million immigrants who left the city when they lost their jobs, and food camps also provided food to 7.5 million daily wage laborers. , I fell into poverty due to the blockade. There are already signs that these first aid measures are starting to crumble.

“We are dealing with hunger, hunger, and all the other trade-offs,” said Ramanan Lakshminarayan, head of CDDEP and Princeton researcher. By allowing the coronavirus to spread in a controlled way, “definitely dead, but this way it will be much smaller and will open us up to business by November,” he said. Said.

However, this strategy is already internationally controversial. As a result, the United Kingdom had predicted that hospitalization would overwhelm the healthcare system and adopted it and abandoned it early in the pandemic. This short response is still blamed for the slow response of the UK government’s virus tests.

Dangerous strategy

Even in less populated countries such as India, this concept has its own risks. Allowing people to get infected will inevitably take many patients to the hospital. Researchers say India needs to urgently expand its capacity for emergency treatment and isolation beds to prevent waves of multiple patients from becoming victims before reaching herd immunity.

Another risk is that the worst air pollution in the world and high rates of high blood pressure and diabetes in India threaten the health of young people. That is, the mortality rate from the virus can be higher than expected. People may be wary and may not follow social distance guidelines.

“I’m worried that I may ease the concerns of young people who are still at great risk,” Jason Andrews, assistant professor at Stanford University, said in an email. “Especially messaging can cause young people to identify themselves as less risky than themselves and fail to understand their potential role in transmission.”

There are still many uncertainties as the new coronavirus made its debut in humans at the end of last year for the first time. Immunizing against viruses can be a more complicated process than you might expect. One group of researchers estimated that 82% of the population must be infected before reaching collective immunity.

Marc Lipsitch, Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard University T.H. Chang Public Health School. “The main question is how much immunity the population needs, and how much immunity each person will get as a result of the infection.”

Secondly, in dense and dense India, multiple generations commonly live under one roof, so there is also the question of whether the high-risk part of the population can be protected from the walls.

Ultimately, lobbying researchers seeking this strategy argue that fostering herd immunity may be the best of the many bad options.

“In the end, I think all countries follow this Indian model,” Laxminarayan said. “Otherwise, we’ll be locking down on and off until June next year.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

— A trillion dollar question: how far will GDP fall?

— After the stock, the housing market may plunge

—Google, Andrew Yang, and Ariana Grande Support New Initiatives to Send $ 1,000 to 100,000 US Family Needs More

-How live event companies have put a foothold in building temporary hospitals and testing sites

— How Five Veteran Investors Approach the Coronavirus Stock Market

-How Hong Kong crushed the second wave of coronavirus

-Comfortable economy gains momentum during a coronavirus outbreak

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus India