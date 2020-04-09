Why is #IStandWithLesbianBabadook Trending on Twitter?

#IStandWithLesbianBabadook has gone crazy on Twitter today, and no, unfortunately it has nothing to do with an LGBTQ + spinoff of the 2014 horror film The Babadook. The hashtag actually refers to an online sphere between the actor Aimee Carrero and Twitter user esLesbianbabadook, during which Carrero failed to understand meme culture.

The actor of She-Ra, She-Ra and the princess of power, composed a message that referred to her and claimed that it was a death threat, apparently did not understand that it was going to be a joke about the division of the class:

He is brave enough to stop me. Here is the tweet in case you delete it: pic.twitter.com/oVBmWe3uak

– Aimee Carrero (.aimeecarrero) April 9, 2020

The memory used the same format as a previous memory that characterizes the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, which made a similar joke, just in the context of a road race. Hawk reacted differently, which, unlike Carrero’s case, gave him praise in the flock:

That’s why baby Tony Hawk is here. pic.twitter.com/XjD0MS4FKS

– GENERAL SCHEME – IN CARD AND CAR DEVELOPMENT (igBigChapAlien) April 9, 2020

Most of the reactions focused on Carrero’s failure to understand the memory of the memories and to get the joke about the “war class journey” very personally:

That’s a lot of words about “I don’t know what mimics are.”

#IStandWithLesbianBabadook pic.twitter.com/PkNA3BoPf1

– Fart Decider (rMrChrisSult) April 9, 2020

Tony Hawk understands people because they are the people.

When you threaten a war, the opposition has enough unity to destroy it. #IStandWithLesbianBabadook pic.twitter.com/Kru4bIyqND

– DOG | Corgian (.DoghouseCorgian) April 9, 2020

#IStandWithLesbianBabadook The fact that he is 31 years old and sends thousands of people out to send real death threats is disgusting. If he really had a problem with it he should have taken it to dms. If minors at the base of fan-she-ra have to call you something is wrong. pic.twitter.com/i1c4QADEuT

– 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘦- 🃏 (@persephoniie) April 9, 2020

rich people call for death threats, I hate it here #IStandWithLesbianBabadook

– Nantucket (.GayNantucket) April 9, 2020

Many also disagreed with the fact that Carrero failed to delete the username of the much smaller Twitter account @Lesbianbabadook, which is apparently run by minors, forcing them to go privately due to increased attention:

Va’s husband has also joined the effort to reach lesbianbabadook pic.twitter.com/WR6927kE68

– ayalmostaquatic jay from April 9, 2020

Take a handle, you are an adult harassing a minor to make a mimic, not even intended to see you. This is certainly not a targeted death threat and you could talk to them privately. Not rich people got more shit to be pressured about #IStandWithLesbianBabadook https://t.co/usAckc4EAX

– Ferrah 🌺🏳️⚧️ (@ ferrahmei) April 9, 2020

#IStandWithLesbianBabadook is now running number four on Twitter and has been reported by more than 6,000 users. When the story comes, where do you say you stood?

