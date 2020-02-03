why is Kim Kardashian not mentioned? – Up News info

President Donald Trump faces a violent reaction after launching a campaign commercial at Super Bowl LIV with Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who is serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense for the first time. President Trump converted Johnson’s sentence in 2018 after 21 years in prison, thanks to the help of Kim Kardashian West.

In the commercial, Johnson talked to reporters after being released from the Federal Correctional Institute, Aliceville, Alabama, and thanked POTUS for her freedom.

Two Super Bowls ago I was in a prison cell.

Today I am a free woman and my story appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement.

I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the unjust and unjustly sentenced!

God bless America! pic.twitter.com/CGSyk54O37

– Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) 3 February 2020

“Alice Johnson was sentenced to life imprisonment for a non-violent drug offense,” the commercial said. “Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice have a second chance. Politicians talk about the reform of criminal law. President Trump did it. Thousands of families are gathering. “

Johnson posted the commercial on Twitter and she wrote in the legend that two Super Bowls were in a prison cell ago. But today she is a free woman and her story appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. The 64-year-old said he would spend the rest of his life fighting for the unjust and unjust convicts.

President Trump also tweeted the video promising to restore hope in the United States, including the “least among us.” He added: “TOGETHER WE KEEP GREAT AMERICA!

Although not mentioned in the commercial, Kardashian also published the video and wrote that she was proud of Johnson. But fans weren’t happy that Trump couldn’t keep up with the Kardashians because she worked very hard on behalf of Johnson.

“Find a way to reach Kim Kardashian. I mean it. “Most of Trump’s leniency concessions avoid the Ministry of Justice and go to well-connected criminals. @Bethreinhard and I https://t.co/fJ4SFUP1H0

– Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) 3 February 2020

Fans criticized Trump for receiving praise for something that Kardashian was a big part of. One admitted that POTUS had the final say, but Johnson would not have been released from prison without Kardashian.

Others were not happy that President Trump used Johnson’s story in a campaign announcement. Media publisher Editor Parker Molloy tweeted that Johnson’s grace was “good,” but that Trump used that grace in a Super Bowl announcement in an attempt to be re-elected was “sticky AF.”

More criticism came from voters who were not happy with the claim that Trump brings thousands of families together when his immigration policy has separated many families at the border.

@KimKardashian He specifically said that he went to the Obama administration and that he would not even recognize her. They went to Trump and she and Kanye were invited to the White House to discuss more. If he wasn’t an open president, it would never have happened.

– Matthew Vaughn (@ MatthewVaughn20) February 3, 2020

Although Donald Trump critics make strong points, they have not mentioned that POTUS signed the First Step Law, along with the commutation of Johnson’s punishment. The new law was a two-fold attempt to improve the results of criminal law and to reduce the size of the federal prison population.

As for Kim Kardashian, he started to free Johnson after discovering his case online. He finally met with President Trump to discuss criminal justice reform and Alice Johnson was released in June 2018.

“It was this mission that I just didn’t want to give up,” Kardashian told Today Show last year today. “I think it seems to some people, & # 39; Ok, Kim called the president & # 39;”.

Kardashian said he hopes the Johnson case will inspire people to talk to those in power because they can have an effect on them for the well-being of others.

Message Views:

8