[why-is-lupita-nyong’o-understanding-to-speak-igbo-and-pidgin-english?]

Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o is currently in Nigeria as she prepares for the taking pictures of HBO Max’s requested sequence for Chimamanda Adichie’s award-successful ebook, Americanah.

As portion of her advertising operate for the series, the Black Panther star attended a personal reception in Lagos which was hosted by the Nigerian writer.

Talking to the Premium Occasions at the party, she disclosed the series will be filmed at unique places in the West African country. The Hollywood star, who will be actively playing the character of Igbo woman, Ifemelu, also exposed she is now finding out to discuss the Igbo and English language so as to normally fit in her part.

Lupita had before planned to adapt Chimamanda’s novel into a film in which she would star alongside David Oyelowo. However, she disclosed very last yr that the e book will somewhat be tailored into a collection.

“I was awestruck by Chimamanda’s means to seize these

exquisite character in a way that created me chortle but also built me feel witnessed. So,

I’m in Lagos to immerse myself and study as considerably as I can in get to do the

story justice,” she mentioned.

A substantial admirer of the award-profitable bestselling guide, Lupita

added: “I remember ending the guide and falling madly in like with Obinze and

at this position, he’s like the common man that I’m nonetheless on the lookout for. But I

just felt like this is a character that I would enjoy to embody on monitor

simply because what I do is act and her figures have been just so actable.”

Adichie’s Americanah is a strong, tender tale of race and identity and is centered about two young fans, Ifemelu and Obinze who depart army-dominated Nigeria in search of greater fortunes in the West.

The heroine, Ifemelu, heads for The usa, where she is pressured

to grapple with what it suggests to be Black for the first time.

Not equipped to journey to the United States to be with her, Obinze finds his way to London, the place he life for many decades as an undocumented immigrant. Virtually two a long time later, the two reunite back again home in Nigeria and re-ignite their undying like and enthusiasm.

Lupita, in a past job interview soon after looking at the book, stated she was struck by Ifemelu and Obinze’s tales as their “experiences as African immigrants are so certain and also so imminently relatable.” She also subsequently wrote to Chimamanda.

“She was genuine and genuine it was very clear my novel mattered deeply to her. Of class, a monitor adaptation is in no way likely to be precisely like a novel but I assume it’s important that whoever adapts a novel need to care about it in a pretty personalized way. Americanah is my ‘baby’ and I’m pleased leaving my ‘baby’ in Lupita’s care,” Chimamanda informed the Quality Moments.

The sequence plot for the HBO Max ordered task was prepared by fellow Black Panther star, Danai Gurira. She will also serve as showrunner of the 10-episode collection.

Filming for the collection will begin in March.