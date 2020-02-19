[“Why is Ronnie donning Marigolds?” — Twitter reacts to Ronnie Wood’s yellow gloves at the BRIT Awards 2020]

Ronnie Wood‘s vivid yellow leather-based gloves turned an unlikely chatting place for several of those seeing the BRIT Awards 2020 past night time (February 18).

The Rolling Stones musician offered an award and executed dwell with Rod Stewart all through an eventful evening for British tunes which noticed significant wins for the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Dave.

Wooden presented Stormzy with his award for Male Solo Artist in the course of the ceremony, but it was his selection of hand attire which obtained a lot of viewers chatting on social media as he stepped onto the phase to start off his award-presenting responsibilities.

The band Contacting All Astronauts were between the lots of Twitter end users to evaluate Wood’s yellow gloves to the Marigold-branded yellow rubber gloves — you can see a array of reactions to Wood’s BRIT Awards gloves below.

Why is Ronnie Wood sporting marigolds? — Contacting All Astronauts (@CAA_Formal) February 18, 2020

#Brits2020 #thebritawards #marigolds sponsored by Ronnie wood pic.twitter.com/CXe4X6KMsQ — gazzathebookie (@gazzathebookie) February 18, 2020

Fancy dragging up Ronnie Wooden right before he completed the dishes #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/Yl7DgrOkNo — NICK JONES (@SUNSHINENICK) February 18, 2020

Ronnie Wood appears to be like he’s about to inventory the fridges at the local Sainsbury’s with people gloves #Brits2020 — Amy 💁🏻‍♀️ (@bluemonkeyape) February 18, 2020

Why does Ronnie Wood search like Dr.Odd with people gloves? #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/xULkI67ogx — Jordan Pass (@imjordanpass) February 18, 2020

Ronnie Wood is just waiting around for his Eagle to fly back again pic.twitter.com/uRGMx08x1F — Kieran (@KieranRogers96) February 18, 2020

Wooden later on executed dwell with his Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Rod Stewart throughout the latter’s ceremony-closing functionality.

In other places at the BRITs, Dave spoke out versus Boris Johnson and named for help and support for the Windrush generation and the victims of Grenfell through a spectacular reside effectiveness of his song ‘Black’.

Stormzy also shipped a memorable 10-moment medley of songs from his latest album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, with the south London MC inviting a huge variety of guest performers and dancers on phase with him.