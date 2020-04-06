Why is Serena Williams taking every day to the side

It’s hard for anyone to find a more famous sister in the world than Serena Williams. For more than two decades, Williams has built a culture around hard work, anxiety management, and a rejection of the status quo in tennis. While his commitment to the game of tennis and the fitness industry is out-of-date; however, Williams needs time to shut up and enjoy the little things in life. He opened this up with CNBC.

Serena Williams is the official contestant

[tip] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cytEeIChQrg [/ embed]

Williams has been playing tennis since he was old enough to record fourth. Like his sister Venus, Williams was able to listen to his father’s direction and become one of the main characters.

As a young man, he was especially good for young bands around the world. He sought to play television before he turned 15.

In five years, it has been one of the biggest names in tennis. The prince is in big trouble with Venus, but Serena arrives at the height of her sister. Although the two have competed and matched each other for the rest of their lives, both have created their own legacy.

With 23 Grand Slam titles and a count, Williams is proud to be the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles. Although he did not win the Grand Slam from where his sister was drawn three years ago, he still made the run, going on heels as if he were low. more than half his age.

Williams has changed a lot since he was a teenager who broke the tennis world. He married and had a daughter named Olympia. As things turned out, viewers were beginning to appreciate the nature of the Prophet, and he even learned to play the guitar with his personal life.

The threshold is the better

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZNzU7IjWfQ [/ embed]

To pigeon-hole Williams into a tennis superstar only to break down his Tennis competitors. He has adapted one of the biggest names in the world and has even started his own line of merchandise, S by Serena, making more than just using anything. the middle.

For ten years, he has been recognized by many of the biggest companies in the sports world, including Nike, Gatorade, Wilson Sporting Goods, and more. Williams is still as talented and open-minded as a tennis player, but it is not enough to make him fit.

Williams has a strong business background beyond what he started on his own. Serena Ventures, her real estate company, aims to turn businesses started by small business men and women in a bid to revolutionize the business world. So far, Williams has included at least 34 startups and a $ 10M list.

How is Serena Williams doing well?

Serena Williams | Bryan Bedder photos / photos for Glamor

From being in the position for his big game to being able to keep up with all of his other pursuits, it can be easy for Williams’ shoes to put his professional life to personal use. To fight, he trained himself to do something.

“One of the things I do every day is the [key] way of turning my brain into something different, which sounds real but really works between tennis and running my own. assets – Serena Ventures and Serena clothing, but it’s just a matter of me just having to blow my brain and not think about anything, “Williams told CNBC Make It.

Whether he thinks or thinks of TV, Williams tries to make things laugh and to remember that life is beyond disability and work. The key is to lower the focus and put the score down. Olympia helps.

“She really helped me to be more careful with her and to take time off and not think about anything else,” Serena said. “I’m not busy working with him because I know it’s just for me.”

Clearing her mind, health, and mindfulness have helped bring Serena to a place today. It was not easy to melt a candle from an early age, and it was considered the best, but Williams went well. Now, approaching the twelfth year of his career, he is thrilled to see Williams pulling life into the area of ​​business, business, and tennis.