Why is the Internet so Crazy in French Montana?

Rapper French Montana moved hip hop fans by tweeting that he could face each other in terms of hits with To Pimp, the mastermind of Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar.

In an interview with Complex last week, Montana said that he could rival Lamar on the festival stage and that he had more hits, when asked if there was anyone he wanted to face besides Tory Lanez who was the rapper’s opponent. Instagram live videos versus style. “You can put someone like Kendrick Lamar beside me on the same stage at a festival – I might be better than him,” he said. “It’s not because I’m a better rapper or whatever. I just got more hits. Kendrick Lamar has an album. He has great works, but if you put us on the festival stage, I’ll beat him, because I get more hits from Kendrick Lamar. “

IF WE JUST TALK ABOUT ANTHEM, !! I’M VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT! I BELIEVE I CAN GO TO THE NECK TO THE NECK !! I HAVE MADE A HIT FOR A LONG TIME! IT DOESN’T HAVE MY MISTAKE BELIEVE.

HOW DO I HAVE TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION? HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE ðŸŒŠ

– Montana France (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

In a late tweet on Tuesday, Montana supported his comments about Lamar in an all-caps tweet. He multiplied, said that he had as many hits as the rapper “Humility” and said that he believed in himself. “IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEM, !! I VS KENDRICK HIT TO HIT! I BELIEVE I WENT TO GO FURTHER !! I HAVE CREATED HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT’S NOT MY ERROR! I BELIEVE IN MYSELF,” he wrote. “HOW DO I HAVE TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION? HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE.”

I love Kendrick! it’s not just for Kendrick for whoever they put in front of me, and ask me the same question ðŸ what do I want to say lol? That must be your attitude too.

If you think about yourself don’t blame the next person who doesn’t! ðŸ˜¤ arrange

– Montana France (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

Fans can’t help but believe in Montana’s beliefs, because Lamar is one of the most famous artists of our time. The busiest music nerd on the internet Anthony Fantano responded to Montana’s tweet with some wise and good advice. “(You) don’t have to do this, mate,” he answered.

You don’t have to do this, friend.

– Update on Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop) April 22, 2020

Fans went ahead to enter Montana, showing how many hits Kendrick had in one tweet. Of course, there are funny memes in Montana almost instantly. One person shares a video, vowing to miss any French Montana songs that come up. Others point out the time when Diddy edited Montana from a photo with him, Kendrick and Jay-Z and said that Diddy really cut it.

French Montana: I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar: Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe because you know DAMN so well you have to HUMBLE yourself because Poetic Justice is not a recipe for my DNA and I will leave your body parts in swimming pools throughout the city mAAd’s pic.twitter .com / 9KfSOJyCWI

– LitMoreTreesThanChristmasLights (@mrdopeflo) April 22, 2020

Rapper Young Thug also jumped in to weigh beef (one side), calling Montana “stupid” and “stupid.”

One fan even made a poll that compared the two. The poll, which had received more than 47,000 votes at 9 am ET Wednesday morning, showed Lamar as the clear winner with 90 percent of the votes.

Okay let’s finish this, who is better?

– mariposa is only 2% the best fans (@mariposadoro) April 22, 2020

French Montana rapper performs at Live @ CES organized by iHeartMedia and Mastercard during The Consumer Electronics Show at Drai’s Beach club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Bryan Steffy / Getty