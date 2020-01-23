Why is the La Liga title race not discussed?

BARCELONA, SPAIN – DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona (L) in action Carlos Casemiro of Real Madrid (R) during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou December 18, 2019 in Barcelona, ​​Spain . (Photo by Claudio Chaves / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

With 20 rounds contested, the Spanish football titans Barcelona and Real Madrid are at the top with 43 points in what looks like an incredible La Liga race.

The standard of success for almost all European clubs has become the Champions League, and this has proven particularly true for the Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Clásico’s two rivals have combined to win the competition five times in the past six years, and this dominance on the continent’s biggest stage has diminished the importance of national success in La Liga.

However, in 2019-2020, neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid are the best team in the world. Although the weight of expectations remains, this season promises to be one of the best national battles we have witnessed in recent seasons. Barcelona have been the dominant force in the recent memory league, winning eight titles against the two from Real Madrid since 2008-09.

Zinedine Zidane’s men could change that this season, and the anxious 0-0 that the two teams contested in a rescheduled December match in Catalonia is emblematic that this season will be close. La Liga has generally been decided by a wide margin in recent seasons, but if the first half of the season is any indication, this year could be really special. Neither team is far from at its best this season; the two are on track to finish with 82 points, well below their usual totals in the 90s and even 100 sometimes.

To put this into perspective, 82 points would be the lowest total title win for Spanish football since the 2006-07 season, which means this year’s La Liga is more competitive than ever. Although Atlético Madrid, the eternal jewel of the Spanish giants, struggles on its own account and has not succeeded in making this three-horse race that we have seen in the past, the second half of the season remains extremely exciting.

Neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid are a perfect team, and in some ways it will be one of the most exciting title races in Europe. With England essentially already decided, Spain is the perfect place to turn to watch two eternal rivals fight for national domination. The wait may remain the Champions League, but there is real value in winning the league, especially if it means holding onto their rivals. Fans of Spanish superclubs may have lost their thirst for trophy in recent years, but here is an epic 2019-2020 to deliver a race for the fiery La Liga.