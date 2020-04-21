Why is there no warning when an emergency occurs in Nova Scotia?

OTTAWA –

Kristin and Nick Beaton were in bed watching news of the massacre in Portapique, Nova Scotia on Saturday night. By the time they awoke on Sunday morning, they thought the madness had ended.

Within a few hours, Kristin was killed by Gabriel Wortman – one of his least 22 victims.

“We thought he was being taken care of. If I knew he was on the loose I would not have let my wife leave the house that day,” Nick Beaton told CTV News’ General Manager. Bank and Key Manager Lisa LaFlamme on Tuesday.

Beaton was one of the people questioning why the state did not use its reporting system to warn that the shooter was still on the loose.

The RCMP issued a warning about the attacks on Twitter and Facebook, but no alarms were reported. These alerts, usually used for Amber Alert abductions, alert someone’s cellphone to alert them of an emergency. They have also been implemented in some states to support the importance of physical distance when COVID-19 is spread everywhere.

“They can use the alert to alert us about COVID and [to] exclusion, and I believe that’s important. But what’s important [if] there are like 19 lives lost,” Beaton said. told LaFlamme.

Authorities have repeatedly stated that they did not use the device during the 12-hour drive, which resulted in at least 22 deaths in at least 15 different incidents, in addition to the perpetrator. During Monday’s meeting, RCMP Supervisor Chris Leather seemed to think of an emergency announcement during the protest before a colleague told him only to use social media. media was used.

“We had to rely on Twitter, as my colleagues said, because there was an immediate reaction that we could communicate. We know we have thousands of followers in Nova Scotia and think of it is the way, a better way to communicate this regularly. a threat, “Tough said.

However, Twitter is not used worldwide, meaning many Nova Scotians are left in the dark about how dangerous it is to surround them.

“RCMP was tweeting, I don’t know. I don’t use Twitter and I don’t know who uses Twitter,” Beaton said.

The RCMP also recorded their communications on Tuesday, in which they called the event “unprecedented.”

“As soon as we learned that the accused was working in a copy of a police cruiser and dressed in what appears to be a regular RCMP, we immediately notified the Scotians. about how to protect themselves from threats to public safety, ”the statement read.

Jack Rozdilsky, a professor of disaster and emergency management at York University, explained Tuesday on the CTV News Channel that there are four steps to reporting a disaster, the first of which is the federal agency announced the notification.

When asked Monday why not apply, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil only said it was because he had not been asked to do so.

“Well [the Emergency Department] needs to get the report out. Public health has asked us to remove the cover. We are happy to support them. people are in and ready. But we have not been asked to put that on holiday, “McNeil said.

“I can tell you, I’m not going to bet for a moment – why someone or organization did what they did or didn’t do this time around. This is a living environment, I can tell you. Death, gun. Let’s give them a chance to be the organization to explain that to you. “

Rozdilsky said officers should carefully weigh the pros and cons when it comes to reporting. He explained that poor information can be dangerous during normal working hours, and that multiple alerts during times of stress can lead to end-users.

“When we think about emergency broadcasting, it’s more about art than science, and we still have things to learn about how to make a machine work,” he said. Rozdilsky said.

Still, Beaton believes that such publicity can make all the difference for his wife, because he will never let her leave their home if he learns of the ongoing situation.

“Me and Kristen slept in bed the night before and watched her in Portapique, raining in fear of people. We woke up in the morning … We just thought it was over,” he said.

