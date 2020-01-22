Why it is becoming increasingly expensive for Canadians to fly

Earlier this month, the new airline Swoop organized a seat surprise sale and offered 100,000 tickets at low-cost basic rates like Hamilton, Ont. according to Abbotsford, B.C. for $ 41 each way.

Canadians who have recently wanted to book flights have learned to prepare for a much more common and unpleasant surprise – the shock of rising prices.

After years of stable, or even declining, base fares – note that not all additional airlines that provide customers with baggage, seat selection, and ticket change fees are taken into account – the cost of airline tickets is increasing at a rapid pace in almost a decade.

And experts are warning travelers against signing up for further price increases next year.

According to the latest Statistics Canada figures, the average base price for a domestic flight to Canada rose 9.6 percent year-over-year in the second quarter to $ 176.60. (Note that these prices do not include VAT, air traffic taxes, user fees, airport upgrade fees, or fuel surcharges.) This was the largest increase since 2011 over the same period last year.

Average international airline fares by Canadian airlines rose 6.2 percent to $ 300.60 over the same period.

A forecast for global domestic fares puts Canada at the top in terms of rising air travel costs. A 5.7 percent rise in domestic tariffs is forecast for Canada this year. It’s the fastest pace among more than 20 countries included in the 2020 global travel forecast published by the Global Business Travel Association. For comparison: domestic tariffs in the US rise by 1.5 percent.

Why do Canadians pay more to fly?

According to experts, the main reasons for the rise in Canadian airfares are good times for our economy and very bad times for the Boeing Max 737.

Airfare largely depends on supply and demand, says Robert Kokonis, president and managing director of AirTrav Inc., a Toronto-based aerospace consultancy.

The unemployment rate in Canada is almost at a low of several decades and wages are rising at the fastest pace since the Great Recession. “The Canadian economy is doing reasonably well. This has an impact on the price curve. And how big is the stock then? “

This is where the ongoing crisis with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft begins. The plane was launched in March of last year after two fatal accidents and immediately put 323 planes out of service worldwide, says Kokonis, while the company has built several hundred more planes. Aircraft cannot be delivered to airlines that ordered them.

“It’s a really big part of the capacity,” he says. Air Canada and Westjet expect 54 of the planes to fly by now. Instead, the two companies have tried to replace their MAX fleets with leased aircraft from other companies, all at a higher cost to meet even part of their growing demand. These additional costs will be passed on to ticket buyers.

Another factor that could come into play this year is takeovers. Last year, Air Canada bought Air Transat, while private equity firm Onex bought Westjet at a premium price. The deals have stirred up the industry and analysts are watching to see if they put pressure on ticket prices.

Canadians have gotten used to paying higher airfares than our southern neighbors. This is not only due to the small population, but also to a multitude of taxes and fees that cannot be found in other countries. “In the long run, any government intervention in the (aviation) market will go hand in hand with travel expenses,” said Chris Murray, aviation analyst and managing director of research at AltaCorp Capital.

This raises the question of Canada’s new law on air passenger rights, which came into full force last month. It offers a minimum amount of compensation for things like damaged luggage, lengthy flight delays or cancellations, and bumps from flights. For example, passengers forced to switch flights due to overbooking could receive up to $ 2,400.

Earlier this month, Westjet-owned Swoop added a $ 2.56 surcharge for all tickets due to the rule change. The money may be needed soon – shortly after the contract was announced, Swoop stranded more than 100 passengers in Cancun, Mexico for a few days after their flight back to Hamilton was canceled due to a flight attendant injury.

Even so, Gábor Lukács, a supporter of passenger rights, does not believe that legislation will have a major impact on the price increases that airlines are introducing this year. The federal government put the financial impact of the new rules at just $ 2.73 per ticket, and even that is a “gross overestimation” because it “devalues” the “behavior change effect” of the legislation.

In other words, airlines will endeavor to be more punctual and reduce overbooking to avoid paying penalties, which means fewer complaints and less compensation payments.

