Why Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren’t paid for the Super Bowl 2020 performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira thrilled audiences around the world with their Super Bowl LIV half-time performance, but they didn’t necessarily make a big deal of it.

50-year-old Lopez and 43-year-old Shakira were not paid for their show by the National Football League (NFL). Instead, according to Forbes, they are paid “union-scale” – like other artists who have performed at the Super Bowl in recent years.

According to the publication, this is “a fraction of the six- and seven-figure sums” that global pop stars perform on a similar scale.

Forbes reports that the NFL pays $ 10 million for the extravagant show.

The payday may not be very high, but the Super Bowl offers artists incredible exposure.

In fact, Shakira’s 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever” is number 1 on the US iTunes charts 19 years later.

According to a Spotify spokesman, Shakira’s music flows have increased by 230 percent. In the meantime, Lopez’s have increased by an astonishing 335 percent compared to the previous week.

Lopez also used the performance to provide a stage for her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who sang alongside her mother.

After the show, Lopez shared a touching post on what the experience meant to her.

“I just want my girls, the little girls who are on stage with me and around the world, to know how to handle their voices and be proud of everything they are,” wrote the singer “I ‘m real “.

“We are proud to see that we are all together what makes this beautiful country really great.”

