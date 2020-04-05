Why Jimmy Page started playing Bass in The Yardbirds

The name Jimmy Page will say and some pictures will pop into the minds of the fans. Many will see work on his Gibson necklace in two pieces during “Stairway to Rangi” in the 1970s. Or you may find the duck-walk on the field , playing a Led Zeppelin track.

But the benefit of the Page Publisher is that playing a bass guitar does not matter. Outside of a small 1965 list where Page did everything – bass, harmonica, and bass to trumpet – Zep founder and big man was a huge hit.

So you hear Page joined The Yardbirds as the bass of the band in 1966, we don’t guarantee you a cut on your head. But Page, along with his sister Jeff Beck (then playing lead researcher at The Yardbirds) had their reasons for the web pageant.

Jimmy Page changed the sound of the Yardbirds 2 times

“The Yardbirds” poses for a photo following their show in Los Angeles in September 1966. (L-R) Chris Dreja, Keith Relf, ​​Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Jim McCarty | Photo Gallery / Michael Ochs

The first question most people ask about Page and The Yardbirds is the obvious: Why didn’t they ask to play him in a musical? And the answer is simple: They did, at least twice. The time came when Eric Clapton was playing the lead in the game.

In a 1977 Trouser Press interview, Page described the circumstances of the Yardbirds’ initial grant. “For the first time … (Yardbirds chairman) Giorgio Gomelsky told Eric to go to a holiday party” and I could go in and change it, “Page said. with him.

“The way he has introduced me seems to be right and I do not object,” Page said. “I’m a friend of Eric’s and I probably wouldn’t be able to meet that one.” When Clapton left the company in 1965, The Yardbirds turned to the side, which turned them in seconds.

That is why he referred to his pal Beck for the search term, and finally The Yardbirds agreed that it was fun. However, after a 1966 hit and Page pass, the team started to get better.

Page joined The Yardbirds when the bassist disappeared

Jimmy Page and Keith Relf of the “The Yardbirds” concert will perform on August 10, 1966 in Michigan. | Photo Gallery / Michael Ochs

The party received its third prize to join The Yardbirds in 1966. After a large gathering at Oxford that summer, Paul Samwell-Smith announced that he was leaving the company, with immediate effect. Page, who went with Beck to watch that team’s game that night, knew it was happening.

On the way home, Beck asks if he has joined up and takes Samwell-Smith’s place to where he can find a bassist. It was a cool idea, he was going to wait until they got to play the instrument. However, Beck has other reasons.

“Jimmy is not a bass player,” Beck told Brad Tolinski on the biography, Light and Shade. “But the only way I can get along with it is to demand that he take the bass to keep the baby going. It’s going to be – during the week, I think – – we’re talking about making glass dueling guides. “

In order to do that, they turned singer Chris Dreja into the bass and released Page and Beck as lead guitarists. Later in ’66, when the American ambassador, Beck left the company, giving Page’s unmistakable appearance as a key figure in The Yardbirds. From there, it wasn’t too long before he formed Led Zeppelin from the rest of the Yardbirds.

See also: Why Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page Occupations In the 1960s