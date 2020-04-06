Why John Dickerson wrote about recognizing each other’s sadness when the coronavirus was sacrificed-60 minutes

In the turmoil and anxiety of the Coronavirus news, John Dickerson wants people to acknowledge what was lost over time. For more and more Americans, that means loved ones.

Behind the increase in the number of people who have died in COVID-19 are friends and family mourning. Dickerson recently saw his sadness up close when his close family spoke to a friend who had died of the virus. He also saw a break between what the family felt and the wider political debate that was taking place about the coronavirus.

To understand the conflict, he wrote about it in The Atlantic’s article.

“The response from all kinds of people was very strong,” Dickerson told overtime 60 minutes. “ And many people who read it or turned it around had experienced or had known a person, or had a kind of anticipatory sadness, and we were confused by this Because I was sad for the moment.

What makes this moment so confusing, according to Dickerson, is that when a loved one dies, people can no longer usually do it. Due to social distance and obligations to the assembly, they cannot have funerals or hug assembled relatives. In most cases, especially when COVID-19 is the cause, you cannot even meet your loved ones directly before you die.

“All the usual coping mechanisms have been removed,” Dickerson said. “And it is a serious situation not only for those who are experiencing it, but also for the rest of us. This is new to all of us experiencing this at the same time.”

For Dickerson, that oneness in sorrow helps people get over it. He pointed out the collective applause that the New Yorker gives every night at 7:00 pm, thanks to healthcare workers caring for the sick. He said that clapping and tapping of the pot was beyond the intended message.

“Also, regardless of our politics, beliefs, religions, races, and places of origin, we all hear the same kind, and we all listen to each other, We thank our neighbors for having the same human response at the same time, “he said.

