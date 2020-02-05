Why Johnny Depp got away with improvising most of the Jack Sparrows

Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow, there’s no doubt about that. The actor is known to immerse himself in his roles, but when it came to portraying the legendary pirate, it seemed to have been effortless.

Depp debuted in 2003 as the endearing pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. This was the first film in the series that resulted in four sequels. Captain Jack Sparrow was an outstanding character and his antics caught the attention and heart of the audience. Although many were fascinated by his appearance, it should come as no surprise that the actor improvised most of his lines.

The Sweeney Todd actor said in an interview that he would come up with lines for the iconic character himself. “One line will just come to me and I’ll incorporate it into the matter and obviously lead it from (the writer and the director) and the other actors.” However, this has not always been the case. Depp also admitted that he had a good time surprising the cast and crew on site. He said, “People panic for a second, and this kind of panic is fun and I think important, good for you.”

Johnny Depp’s eccentric persona

The actor revealed in a separate interview that he loves to portray the infamous pirate because Captain Jack Sparrow can say anything. Depp revealed in an interview with Men’s Health that the man behind the character was really “very shy” even though he and Captain Jack were “cheeky”. “When I play Captain Jack there is rarely a time when I don’t smile, just being him makes me smile. He can do anything, say anything … “Hello darling!” As cheeky as possible, “said Depp. It’s not difficult to understand why the actor likes to portray Sparrow.

Depp has caused questionable and eccentric behavior over the years. For this reason, Depp was the subject of various tabloids, although it turned out that the stories were made up. In December 2019, the globe published an article claiming that Depp would no longer live after Christmas. The tabloid reported that friends near Depp feared the actor would be dead on vacation. Gossip Cop I contacted a person near Depp who assured that no one in their circle was concerned about their health. In the end, Depp survived Christmas, which proved that we were right to doubt this trashy tabloid.