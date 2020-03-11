Why Jyotiraditya Scindia is unlikely to fulfil his MP CM dream irrespective of becoming a member of BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia and J.P. Nadda at the BJP headquarters | Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

New Delhi: For Congressmen growing impatient although waiting for benefits to arrive their way, Sonia Gandhi had some reassuring phrases: “Congress mein der hai, andher hain. Queue lambi ho sakti hai, lekin sabka flip aata hai (There is delay in the Congress, but not darkness. The queue may possibly be lengthy but everybody’s transform comes).” That was at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session at Burari in Delhi in 2010.

Jyotiraditya Scindia may possibly have bought worn out of ready for an proper reward — main ministership — ahead of he made the decision to resign from the party Monday and be part of the BJP two days afterwards. His previous colleagues in the Congress think he never ever experienced to stand in that queue.

Bash spokesman Pawan Khera claims Scindia got “eight promotions” in his 18 decades in the bash: Congress tickets to contest Lok Sabha elections induction as minister of point out in 2007 and then advertising as MoS (Independent cost) in 2012 Madhya Pradesh Congress campaign committee main in 2013 and 2018 main whip in the Lok Sabha in 2014 Congress Performing Committee (CWC) member and, basic secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

More than enough important BJP leaders in MP

Now that Jyotiradtya Scindia has jumped ship, the issue doing the rounds in political circles is: Can the BJP give him what the Congress could not?

He is probably to be inducted as a Cabinet minister in Narendra Modi government. It’s, even so, a nicely-regarded fact that Scindia’s ultimate ambition is to turn into the chief minister of his house condition, the undisputed chief or numero uno in Madhya Pradesh politics. There are two good reasons why it’s not likely to be uncomplicated for Scindia to realise that ambition.

To start with, there is a concern mark on his acceptability by the entrenched BJP leadership in the condition. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is probably to become the chief minister if the BJP is able to unseat the Kamal Nath government. Chouhan is unlikely to cede his place any time quickly. At 61, he has a large amount of politics still left in him. Even if the central BJP management were to go for a succession prepare and undertaking a new facial area in Madhya Pradesh in 2023 assembly polls, there are quite a few contenders in just the celebration — Amit Shah’s trusted lieutenant Kailash Vijayavargiya staying just one of them.

Even in the Scindia family’s pocketborough of the Gwalior-Chambal area, there are a lot of veteran BJP leaders who have been battling against the Congress for a long time and might not be inclined to accept Scindia’s tutelage — to title a number of, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former condition ministers Narottam Mishra and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, and MP and previous condition BJP chief Prabhat Jha.

Pawaiya, for instance, began his journey as an RSS swayamsevak in 1973 and went on to grow to be a minister in the Chouhan government. He was defeated by Pradyuman Singh Tomar in the 2018 assembly election. Tomar, who has no qualms touching Scindia’s toes, was designed civil provides minister in Kamal Nath federal government. He is 1 of the six ministers — Scindia loyalists — who have resigned.

Will Pawaiya view from the sidelines and enable Tomar in obtaining re-elected, if he have been to contest all over again? Unlikely. Prabhat Jha was demanding motion versus Scindia scarcely two months back, accusing him of grabbing authorities land.

State of defectors in BJP

2nd, the BJP has not been incredibly satisfying to defectors, other than some scarce ones like Assam minister and former Congressman Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is virtually managing the bash affairs in the whole North-East. Hundreds of some others joined the BJP with a whole lot of fanfare only to drop by the wayside someday later on.

Forward of 2014 Haryana assembly election, well known Jat chief Choudhary Birendra Singh experienced joined the BJP and was supplied a Rajya Sabha berth and produced a Cupboard minister. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP gave a ticket to his son. Immediately after the Haryana assembly election last calendar year, Singh was questioned to vacate his Rajya Sabha seat, about 3 yrs ahead of his expression was to stop.

Previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Odisha assembly elections and was appointed vice-president — practically a ceremonial write-up — and spokesman. Panda was Rajya Sabha MP from 2000 to 2009 and in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019. Just after he shed the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP hasn’t brought him into the Rajya Sabha, not to talk of earning him a minister at the Centre or projecting him as the party’s experience in Odisha.

Choudhary Birendra Singh and Panda have been even now fortuitous as a person grew to become a minister while the other is noticeable on get together fora. There is a extensive listing of defectors who vanished from the political scene soon after becoming a member of the BJP — previous Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, previous Uttarakhand main minister Vijay Bahuguna, previous Union minister S.M. Krishna, previous Rajya Sabha main whip Bhubaneswar Kalita, former MP Sanjay Sinh, and Alpesh Thakor, among scores of other people.

Political turncoats did turn out to be BJP chief ministers in the Northeast but that was due to the fact the get together did not have substantially of a cadre foundation there.

When Tom Vadakkan, a dependable lieutenant of the Nehru-Gandhi family, joined the BJP forward of the very last Lok Sabha elections, he dominated Tv headlines for times. No person has read of him since then. Of training course, numerous of them have been paper tigers with no mass base by any means.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has a a great deal bigger political stature than most of these defectors and his spouse and children has also had close ties with the BJP — and the Jana Sangh in the earlier — but the BJP’s report of promoting ‘imports’ from other functions is not extremely inspiring.

