Why Kailyn Lowry agrees to MTV Film her with the Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry married Javi Marroquin in 2012. They had been together for five years before leaving.

As was the case with some of the established Mom People, Lowry did not have the best relationship with MTV. He opened up about how they lived when Isaac was born and rightly so, among other problems with the internet. So it’s no wonder he allowed MTV to be part of his big day with Marroquin.

Living on MTV is more than life in the marriage of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin

In her 2014 book, Pride Over Pity, Lowry writes about how, despite all their positive efforts, MTV’s tax team was huge every day at the wedding. Marroquin.

“The camouflage effort of the cameras remains constant. While this is not a normal day of shooting, there is a lot to do. Think about the other hands, the lights, the cameras. Great HD, and a lot of noise, ”he wrote.

That day, Lowry did not want to have trouble keeping a movie theater. She wants to release the memories of her marriage to compare her.

“Over the course of transforming my marriage into something like a movie theater, there’s a new director who is highly regarded by the director. The director wanted me to stick with a set of plans, but “My mind is not set on jobs and jobs. I want to enjoy the moment and melt the whole world,” he wrote.

“The MTV team is looking to do their job, I have put myself in one direction of thinking: go with the flow, not the paper,” Lowry continued.

Lowry confessed that he had made some designs with MTV, such as allowing them to rent him his movie “which did not guarantee me that I could sell the pictures of my day.” get married. ”

“These little things could have killed the planning of another criminal, and it didn’t bother me.” The reality star is delighted to be married to Marroquin for all the world to see.

Kailyn Lowry wants to show off her and Javi Marroquin’s love

Why does Lowry want a public marriage? She said that Teen Mom 2 reported on how much trouble they had with Marroquin. He wants fans to see their love at its best.

“The real reason behind the great celebration of our marriage is that we reveal our true selves to one another more than to our friends and family. The ups and downs [sic] shown for all to see. In the meantime, we wish you a chance to have a good day of love and happiness. The main purpose is to strengthen our family and our love, ”he wrote.

Since their marriage, Lowry and Marroquin have continued their rule over their son Lincoln.

