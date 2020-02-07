Why Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook don’t live together

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, have an unconventional form of living. Although they have been married for over a year, the couple actually live separately. It may not be the way it usually works for most spouses, but Cuoco claims this is the perfect setting for her and her husband.

In November 2019, Cuoco had an interview with the podcast Brad Behavior. Speaking to host Brad Goreski, Cuoco found that she and Cook were still living in separate apartments after their wedding in 2018. According to Cuoco, the arrangement is perfect for the couple. “The older I get, the more I know what’s working for me,” Cuoco told Goresk. “Even when Karl and I met and I knew that I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both like our own lives and we like our own sofas.”

Kaley Cuoco says haters are just “jealous”

Although she admits that she “has never had a better relationship”, “the spouses are still doing it slowly”. A big part of the reason why their marriage works is, according to Cuoco, that they enable each other to be independent and support each other. “We are so happy, but we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he supports me like this. He lets me be me and I let him be him.” During the podcast, Cuoco joked that people are sensitive to the circumstances of life looked down on the couple, were only “jealous” and would do the same if they had the opportunity.

Although the couple have said that they are completely satisfied with the way their life situation is developing, they still plan to move in at some point. “We are building our house, as you know. We’ll be under one roof at some point, but that worked for us. “In an interview with Extra, Cuoco called it her“ dream house ”and still insisted that she had“ no problem ”with the couple, who in the meantime lived on separately.

The tabloids target them with trash talk

Even though it was less than two years ago that the couple said “I do”, the tabloids have already spread stories claiming that the couple are already heading for disaster. In November 2018, just four months after the two married, Star published an article claiming the two had marriage problems because Cuoco focused more on the Big Bang theory than her husband. A source that spoke to the magazine claimed that Cuoco never brought Cook to the set and only saw him on weekends. Gossip Cop didn’t trust that for a moment. We contacted Cuoco’s representative. They confirmed our suspicions that the story was completely made up.

In October 2019, Life & Style reported that Cuoco divorced Cook just over a year after their wedding. An alleged “insider” said of the release: “One of the reasons Kaley doesn’t live with Karl is because they conflict with just about everything.” Gossip Cop thought that was wrong. In the above interview with Extra, which we also quoted in our original argument, Cuoco was convinced that she was completely satisfied with the couple’s unconventional arrangement. The only thing a tabloid loves more than a wedding seems to be a divorce.