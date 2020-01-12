Why Kevin Stefanski will be great for the Browns attack, from a better Baker Mayfield to a happier Odell Beckham Jr. – Back to the top News Info

Loading...

The Browns again have an offensive mentality with hiring Kevin Stefanski as the 18th coach in franchise history. Stefanski, 37, replaces fired Freddie Kitchens, who was 6-10 in his only season as a coach of Cleveland after being promoted as an offensive coordinator.

Stefanski is eight years younger than kitchens, but there are other important differences. He is a product of the Ivy League (Penn) raised in Philadelphia, who steadily climbed the ladder with the Vikings for three head coaches for more than 15 years, ending as an offensive coordinator under Mike Zimmer. It comes from the West Coast offensive school, while Kitchens, a former Alabama QB, was being prepared for pass offense at Bruce Arians camp.

Because Minnesota scored only 10 points and struggled to move the ball in Saturday’s divisional loss to the 49ers, Stefanski’s last game with the team, the immediate reaction could lead to the conviction that Cleveland is on its way to greater disappointment and dysfunction.

But the Vikings would not have recovered from an unstable and inefficient offensive season of 2018 and would have reached the playoffs without Stefanski, who replaced John DeFilippo at the end of last year. Given what he gave the Vikings and what the Browns need, here’s why Stefanski can help Cleveland meet expectations after the frustration of 2019.

Kevin Stefanski will make Baker Mayfield more efficient.

In his first season with the Vikings in 2018, mainly with DeFilippo, quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​earned a solid rating of 99.7. But for a great deep-ball pitcher, given the offensive line of the Vikings and the limitations of the running game (without a healthy Dalvin Cook) that season, Cousins ​​had its lowest yards at attempt 7.1 since becoming a starter. .

Go to 2019, when Cousins ​​had a full season with Stefanski in the elevated role of the latter. The Vikings did more to improve their pass protection and implement the blockade, and Cook again dominated as a return function. Cousins ​​enjoyed the best season of his career, throwing 6 INTs under his career, with an easy score of 107.4 as he raised his yards by attempting 8.1.

Mayfield scored in two seasons with kitchens calling the pieces 85.9 to 7.2 yards per attempt. He has thrown 35 interceptions in 29 starts. He was fired 40 times last season. You need better custody to find a balance between short and medium and more calculated and effective shots in the deep field.

You can be sure that the new GM of the team, in collaboration with Stefanski, will make updating the line with better sports blockers a priority. And despite how good the Browns ground game was last season, it is now set to better complement Mayfield in 2020.

Kevin Stefanski will offend the Browns more about Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Cousins ​​only pitched 3,603 yards in 2019, because between Cook, rookie Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone the Viking runners were responsible for 2,488 yards since the scrimmage and 17 TDs. Cook took an average of 22 touches per game and caught 53 of his 63 goals, reacting well to the zone-blocking concepts of assistant coach / offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.

The Browns did well to feed Chubb, giving him an average of 22 touches per game, which became 1,772 yards per scrimmage. During his eight games, Kareem Hunt caught 37 of 44 goals (5.5 per game) in addition to Chubb as catcher.

With all the attention for the roller coaster involving Mayfield’s controversial open recipients and the tight end disappointment linked to David Njoku’s wrist injury, when Chubb and Hunt were fed, the Browns positioned themselves to promote Win games promoted by Zimmer Stefanski because he wanted a greater involvement in the race to put cousins ​​under pressure and to provide his defense with truly complementary football.

Stefanski stood out for staying strong in the race, but also for maintaining aggressiveness in the air play when needed.

Kevin Stefanski will know what to do with the closed wings of the Browns.

The Vikings did not have a six-fold receiver Adam Thielen in 2019. The natural axis, without a third option consisting of the wideout behind Thielen and Stefon Diggs, was the tight end to include: more veteran Kyle Rudolph and some rookie Irv Smith Jr. – in the air game. Rudolph, still an athletic and tough catcher to defend at the age of 30, was massively in the red zone by the TD overtime winner against the saints in the wild card round.

Ktichens wanted more of the closed wings of the Browns, namely Njoku, but the reality is that the Aryans are struggling to take the position: see Arians get a limited return from O.J. Howard in Tampa Bay. Between Rudolph and Smith, the Vikings received 75 catches for 678 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Njoku and Demterius Harris, Travis Kelce’s earlier approval with the Chiefs, will be simpler than the later with Stefanski who designs plays that use his athletics. Mayfield, in turn, can extend the ball with greater natural efficiency.

Kevin Stefanski has experience in managing powerful receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Diggs and Thielen expressed frustration while working on the offensive with Stefanski and Cousins. Diggs did it with mischief and Thielen was not afraid to call cousins ​​in public.

Now Stefanski inherits two established and accomplished veterans as his new 1-2 hit in position, with Landry as the safe runner across the field, to the Thielen, and Beckham plays the role of the sometimes mercurial swift. Deep threat to the Diggs.

Landry and Beckham suffered serious injuries to be as productive as possible in 2019, but it was understandable that they would take the trouble if they disappeared from the game plan. The kitchens never knew how to combine the unique skills of both players.

Stefanski let Diggs respond with more big matches, despite fewer goals. After catching 102 passes for 1,021 yards and 9 touchdowns in 149 goals last season, Diggs fell in 2019 “, to 63 catches for 1,130 yards in 94 goals in 15 games. He had a score of 17.9 yards per reception for his deep connection with cousins.

When Thielen was not paralyzed, he was on par with his earlier consistency and scored 6 TD for essentially 8 healthy games. It was the main goal of the red zone and the third attempt again. Stefanski pushed the right buttons by touching the strengths of his recipients, even as he adjusted his volume to adapt to a more balanced attack, as the Vikings moved from 64.4 percent of the time to 51.7 per cent.

The Browns already went in this direction and spent 59.6 of the time in 2019. Stefanski will ensure that Beckham and Landry can meet with maximum results.

The Browns were dangerous on paper last season, but the kitchens were overwhelmed and tried to make the best use of weapons. Pass protection was sometimes bad for Mayfield, but it was also provisional with his decision-making, trying to force the problem without identity or flowing into the violation.

Stefanski got the job because the Browns have faith in him to get the best from his players. From a schematic point of view it is clear that he is capable of that.