They may not be together anymore, but Khloe Kardashian did not decide to have a second child Tristan Thompson.

This season “With the Kardashians,” Khloe planned her future, deciding to release her eggs if she decided to have more children.

In tonight’s episode, Khloe explains that she is getting hormone injections before making her choices with her sisters.

In speaking Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Khloe says she’s thinking of getting a fuel supplier so she can have a cold embryo. “The bonus of making an embryo,” he explained, “is that you will find out which of the stronger, healthy embryos you will know all about by mixing them with sperm.”

When he said he “had a donor sperm” set in, Kendall asked to take a look. “Tristan!” Khloe exclaimed, as Kendall said she thought her sister was “going to the bank.”

“After my doctor appointed me I talked to Tristan because if you could create an embryo and do all the DNA testing, I think it would be the smartest one,” Khloe explained in a statement citing it. “It’s strange, because Tristan and I are not together, I don’t know where to go.”

When she decided to go with Tristan, she explained that she would sign him a legal letter stating that he was a donor and nothing more. If it were an option, he also said he could change his mind about the embryo instead of meeting someone else down.

Kris Jenner was the first to spread Tristan’s name earlier this season, when Khloe first decided to release the egg. At the time, he simply told his mother, “I’m not here yet, thank you”.

