Why Kim Kardashian believes the youngest son, Psalm, is her late father born again

Kim Kardashian is convinced that her youngest child, Psalm West, belongs to the reincarnation of her late father.

In a new interview with E! News, the 39-year-old reality star said that a series of events have led her to conclude that it is her father Robert Kardashian Sr’s soul in the body of the eight-month-old.

The first clue Kim got was when her nanny took Psalm to a baby shower and a fellow guest insisted the little boy wasn’t what he appeared.

“She takes him to a baby shower and a woman comes up to her and says, ‘Is that your son?’ And she said, “No, no, no, I’m just watching him,” Kim said in the interview. “And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell her mother that this is a family member of her, that was reborn. ‘”

Kim Kardashian shares son Psalm with husband Kanye West. (Instagram)

Kim isn’t the only one in the family who thinks Psalm is the late lawyer who became a household name in 1995 after helping O.J. Simpson for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and their friend Ron Goldman. Robert later died in 2003 after a brief struggle with esophageal cancer.

“So my whole family thinks it’s my father all the time and is just so emotional and close to him,” Kim said, adding that the psalm is left-handed, just like her father.

The famous lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr died in 2003 after a short fight against esophageal cancer. (Instagram)

Fans of the Keeping With the Kardashians family show will also remember a time last year when a clairvoyant told Kim that she would have another son. At that time, the reality star was secretly expecting her fourth child as a replacement.

“On our show we showed that we were in Bali and a woman – a blind medium – came up to me and said that I would have another son and that it would be my reborn father. She had no idea. .. No One of my crew knew I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a boy. “

Before Kim got one clue after another, he didn’t think about reincarnation, but now everything has changed.

“So, all of these things are happening. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now,” she said. “I want to believe it!”

