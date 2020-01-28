Why less content pays off for Netflix

Netflix wins with less content.

If you’ve ever browsed endlessly through Netflix looking for something to watch, it’s hard to believe. However, as Vox reports, the streaming service has around 50 percent fewer titles than before. However, the focus on quality rather than quantity seems to have paid off as the company has recently received more awards for projects such as The Irishman and Marriage Story.

In 2010, Netflix had 7,285 TV and movie titles available for streaming. In 2012 it peaked at around 11,000 and currently has 5,838 points – a decrease of almost 50 percent, which is still above the all-time low of 5,158 in 2018.

The Vox report said: “The decline is part of a long-awaited move by Netflix to stop relying on other studios’ content and developing itself. Netflix is ​​making this transition as other content manufacturers – Apple, Disney, NBC and WarnerMedia – launch and expand their own streaming services. This influx of new services also coincides with Netflix paying ever higher prices for license content, especially if it belongs to one of its new streaming competitors. Netflix could also deliberately narrow its choices as the plethora of viewer data shows what people actually see and what it can afford not to purchase a license. “

The focus on original content is part of Netflix’s drive to be a reputable studio and contender for awards. “You will see if we strengthen our reputation as one of the best in the world for awarding our talent, we will win businesses that are beneficial in this respect. We would not otherwise have won for incredibly entertaining content,” said CEO Reed Hastings.

