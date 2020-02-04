Why lifting and crossing borders increases performance

Big ticket marketing campaigns are expected to be just one of the winners in 2020.

It is essential for brands to demand high quality, powerful, immersive and creative advertising experiences. Mobile is now expected to lead the way in how innovative creative can improve performance and justify increased investment in this medium.

Here we look at four types of marketing that offer the opportunity to stand out from creativity and broaden the limits of performance.

disturbing

Richard Branson once said that disruptive marketing is about risk, courage and trust in your intuition. Virgin’s founder added that the process goes well beyond advertising, forcing a company to rethink its brand and find new ways to go.

Disruptive marketing, if it is successful, is something we look at with due respect. Because of their disruptive power, names like Netflix and Uber become proprietary namesakes that define completely new industries. That takes foresight and courage, but it brings success, which at best is always imitated. There is only one Airbnb, only one dollar shave club. These will always be the originals, and they will always be synonymous with a product or service that suddenly the consumer can no longer do without.

But disturbances are no accident. It is the rigor of the process that leads to – constantly learning from the consumer, listening to what people want, finding, testing and refining niches and finally putting the image in the center of focus – which ultimately is one Industry changed for the better.

immersive

The fact that the budget for event marketing seems a bit precarious right now doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t think about it – it just means that event marketing needs to change.

The advent of digital communication such as video conferencing, messaging apps and social platforms has made face-to-face interaction rarer and sometimes more cumbersome. How do we bring them back?

Last year, Appetite Creative designed an event for Vodafone. It was not huge, it was not expensive, but it was very successful. It was about a virtual treasure hunt in a mall with a brand new iPhone as the price. It sounds simple because it was. The participants scanned QR codes with their cell phones, which in turn gave them clues to the position of the next code. The first person to find enough of these codes won an iPhone. The exercise benefited everyone involved: the customer, the mall, and all stores and grocery stores along the way.

Immersive marketing, which sends messages across numerous channels, is the natural successor to engagement marketing. The message is simple but effective, and every link in the chain – every participant, every shop, every phone shop, every Facebook or Instagram viewer – passes on a single idea in a shared experience.

conversation

After looking through handwritten notes, telegrams and faxes, and more, we suddenly got mail between the late 1980s and mid-1990s. It was fantastic, instant and clean. But it soon became a victim of its own success: this instant email we sent last week had still not been answered because it was under a huge pile of digital spam emails, promotions, and useless office calls. So we got the instant messenger – great, but only if everyone you wanted to talk to was online at the same time.

Well thank god we have live chat.

What we have to consider with live chat is that the conversations take place during customer time. The consumer is finally in control. Conversations are still personal and hopefully helpful, but thanks to conversation marketing they are now even better tailored to the customer and this person’s most valuable asset: time. “Customers should be able to pick things up exactly where they left off whenever it is convenient for them to continue,” said HubSpot co-founder Dharmesh Shah. “The key is to remember that conversation marketing should focus on the needs of the customer, not the needs of the company.”

And when comes the where. We now need to make every effort to ensure that conversations can be conducted on the channel our customers feel most comfortable with, be it Facebook at 10:15 p.m. to Downton Abbey or on the phone as soon as we all arrive in the office. Companies can now deliver the right message to every customer at the right time and through the right channel.

Automated

Automated marketing is still a stigma. My Apple Watch just received an email I don’t want and I know that I’m not the only person on the mailing list. It is in no way personalized for me and it is a nuisance.

However, good automated marketing will put an end to this. It should be secured by an inbound strategy and aimed at the prospect. Using the lead and the information gathered, information about when and where it is needed should be provided through the most appropriate channel. It should use data based on social media, price comparisons or content views – not to bombard a lead with information that could be useful, but to actively avoid providing information that is not required.

At Appetite Creative, we understand marketing and want to share it. We pride ourselves on our ability to listen to our customers. If you think you could benefit from a chat about marketing, contact us.

Jenny Stanley, founder and CEO of Appetite Creative.