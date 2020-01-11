Why Liverpool moved Roberto Firmino out of his usual locker room to help newcomer Takumi Minamino

Loading...

Liverpool has reportedly moved Roberto Firmino from his usual Anfield locker room to accommodate newcomer Takumi Minamino.

Jürgen Klopp’s team is believed to be in the correct order, according to Liverpool Echo, which means Firmino has taken the place between Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

After the arrival of Minamino, however, the Japanese international Firmino displaced him from his usual place.

Liverpool’s new boy Minamino is helped to adjust to life in Anfield

Minamino is believed to have been transferred there due to its connection with Keita and Mane, both of which came to Liverpool via the Red Bull production line.

The Senegalese star played for Salzburg, while Keita played for Red Bull Leipzig in Germany.

Minamino joined the Red at £ 7.25m earlier this month after completing an excellent campaign in the Austrian top league.

The 24-year-old scored in a 4: 3 win against the European champions against Liverpool in October.

Minamino, who was presented with the No. 19 jersey, made his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Everton in Anfield.

He is expected to be there again when Liverpool is used in Tottenham on Saturday evening – a match that you can watch live on talkSPORT.