Why London King’s Cross station is closed all weekend

London King’s Cross station is closed for the weekend as part of a £ 1.2 billion engineering project.

This is only the second scheduled stop of all lines between the station and Peterborough in two decades, said Network Rail.

There are no two-way trains on the East Coast Main Line south of Peterborough, including to Stevenage, while engineers are improving signaling systems.

The services managed by LNER, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains and Thameslink are affected.

Passengers are urged not to travel, and those who do are advised to “spend a lot more time on their journey”, as alternative routes and alternative buses should be “incredibly busy”.

London King’s Cross was modernized in 2012, but the layout and layout of the signage has not been improved for more than 40 years.

Ed Akers, lead program sponsor for Network Rail, said: “This weekend we are continuing vital work on the £ 1.2 billion east coast upgrade, which is the biggest investment in the line in a generation.

“We urge passengers to heed the advice given that they should not travel to / from London on the main east coast line this weekend.

“We know this is disruptive and we apologize for it. Unfortunately, there is a need to allow ourselves to progress in this work, which will create more services, faster services and thousands of additional seats for passengers.”

The station will also close its doors on the weekends of February 29 and March 1 to continue construction.

