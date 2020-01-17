“Why London should follow the example of Berlin and freeze rents for 5 years” – Qasim Peracha

The London housing crisis continues to worsen.

As more and more young people flock to the capital for their careers and London’s population is expected to cross 9 million this year, we have reached a point where everything we have tried has failed.

The average price of homes in the UK in November 2019 was £ 235,298. Meanwhile in London, it was £ 475,458.

Even this already dark image does not take into account the whole problem. Even if you could afford to buy a house in London, the quality of the housing stock is incredibly poor.

The largest houses in the capital are either turned into tiny apartments or destroyed to build new expensive apartments at the upper end of the price range for the property type.

In November, the average price of an apartment was £ 413,863, while a single house would cost you more than double, averaging £ 916,921.

Terraced houses in London cost an average of £ 498,459, but across the country the average price is just £ 202,350.

Buying is therefore not a solid option. Fortunately, there is no shortage of properties for rent, right?

False. The problem is found in the rental sector. Average rents for a private two-bed house in London are £ 1,730 compared to £ 820 in England. Even more than double the national rates.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

This week an apartment where your bed is a few inches from the toilet hit the Camden market for £ 1,625 a month. Without invoices.

Aside from building new homes to relieve the pressure cooker from the market, nothing can be done to bring the homes into a more affordable range. Of course, this will also be contrary to the best wishes of those who build them.

Whether renting or buying, London rates are more than double the national average

(Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

By building fewer houses than necessary, the price you get for the houses you build will continue to increase. Flooding the market with tens of thousands of affordable housing will mean that prices will drop as consumers begin to choose where to live.

The London property market is known worldwide for being a safer investment than gold. Thanks to the Panama leak scandal, we learned that around 40,000 properties in London were owned by secret offshore companies in 2016.

The figure could now be, and is likely to be, even higher.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

At the heart of it, government policies, both local and national, should suit the people, not the wealthy. In London today, wealthy foreign investors have advantages that the average Londoner does not have, and they make our lives more difficult.

One way to stop the chaos is to move the market in our direction. We should also join Berlin and freeze our rents for five years as well.

The local government of the German capital has taken the decision to install a rent control to allow the inhabitants of the city to take a break, and don’t we deserve the same?

Rent controls are in place in major cities around the world, even in the capitalist hotspots of New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

By freezing rents in the private sector, tenants in London, who represent more than a quarter of the city’s population, will finally have a choice.

If rents continue to increase from year to year, we have no choice but to pay them or have enough savings to pay a deposit on the next property you want to move, because you won’t get back your old accommodation only weeks after the end of the rental.

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

It is the unfavorable circumstances that weigh on the tenants, which brings the workers closer to the brink, even in homelessness.

At the same time, the money saved from rent remaining unchanged for five years will mean that tenants have a way to save for their deposits and actually buy the houses that are built for them.

And you might think this will discourage the owners, but it’s actually quite correct. Homeowners are partly responsible for the hefty prices of properties we have known and the government should focus on delivering to tenants, rather than ensuring a competitive market for homeowners.

The chances of a massive withdrawal from our market, given the lucrative nature of recent decades, are slim. Likewise, a minor exodus of homeowners could lead to the purchase of homes for us Londoners.

.