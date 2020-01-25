Why London taxis have stickers in different colors and what they mean

Traveling to London requires a lot of knowledge, from the unwritten etiquette of the London Underground to the best way to get on the bus.

One piece of information that you may not have discovered or even noticed during your years of life in the capital is that there are different types of stickers on black London taxis.

To make things more confusing, there are two types – badges and licenses – and both are green or yellow.

If you want to know that a taxi driver is authorized by Transport for London, he must have both a badge and a license of either color, and the taxi plate must also display specific information.

All drivers must have a badge and they must wear it while working – it shows that they have passed The Knowledge, the famous London card exam.

Drivers with a green badge are allowed to pick up passengers anywhere in London while drivers with a yellow badge specialize in local suburban areas.

The license must be displayed on the front and rear windshields of their taxi.

The license indicates the driver’s badge number. If it is green, it means you have an All London taxi driver and if it is yellow, your driver can work in local suburban areas.

In addition to the driver badge number, each TfL authorized taxi must display a white plate on the back of the vehicle indicating a license number, license expiration date, vehicle registration number and number of passengers. that the vehicle is authorized to transport.

The reason for all this?

Regulations for passenger safety as well as compliance with the standards of London’s famous black Hackney cabin are never allowed to slide.

.