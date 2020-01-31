Why Londoners always stand to the right of the London Underground escalators

Imagine a London where no one was standing right on the London Underground.

Think of the chaos it would cause.

Total chaos, a higgledy-piggledy existence where it is each commuter and tourist for themselves – okay, so more than it already is.

The simple thought makes you shudder.

Thank goodness a bright spark has come up with the ultimate game plan to ensure London moves smoothly on its iconic transport system.

Originally, the subway platforms were accessible by elevators, and it was not until 1911 that the first escalators were installed for a relatively short jump between the district and Piccadilly platforms at Earl’s Court.

By 1912, even the deepest and darkest platforms had become accessible by escalators, although they would seem rather strange to modern people, people having to go out on a diagonal passage when they reached the summit.

As London grew and more and more people used the underground, congestion became a problem.

A simple but effective means was necessary to move people from A to B so that commuters and those who have more time available can travel in symphony.

One of the first escalators at Oxford Circus tube station

(Image: Allen, Cecil J. (1928) The steel road)

According to the book Rails Through The Clay – A History Of London’s Tube Railways by Alan Arthur Jackson and Desmond F. Croome in 1921, a recorded voice was played to passengers asking them to stand on the right side for the first time.

It was so that anyone wishing to pass them had a clear passage on the left side of the escalator.

Until then, people may have used their own initiative to get away from others, but this was not stipulated by the owners of the metro.

During World War II, recordings were in turn replaced by signs, which is the most familiar format today.

Still, as regular metro users know, you can have a million signs telling people to stand on the right side and you will still get a stupid wally on the left with a suitcase to pull with a natter.

