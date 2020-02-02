Why losing Gianna and Kobe Bryant is a big wound in the WNBA

“For a sport that does not draw such attention on its male counterpart, the WNBA could have a strong name like “Bryant” behind it.“

When news broke last Sunday afternoon about the premature death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, the explosion by peers, fans and the media was almost over.

Even more shocking news came a little later, as it was announced that among Bryant’s nine Sikorsky S-76B passengers had all been lost, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The team, which included six family friends – teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester – as well as parents Keri and John Altobelli, a former baseball coach who worked with Jeff McNeil and Aaron Judge, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, Zobayan, were among of the additional fatalities that were fatal Sunday morning.

Many in the Bryant family’s circle of confidence, including us spectators who simply listened to footage of her play, believed that Bryant’s most beloved daughter, Gianna, had what it took to reach the highest level of women’s professional basketball. , of the WNBA.

Like her father, Gianna’s move was what drove her from her peers: “I try to watch as much film as possible,” Gianna said in a 2019 interview with CBS affiliate CBS.

Her career and ambitions were further expressed in her desire to play at UCONN, a four-and-a-half hour drive from her hometown of Philadelphia, PA.

Given the blood it came from and the consensus that it was going to promote its skills, the WNBA is worse off in the long run without it.

For a sporting championship that unfortunately does not draw such attention on its male counterpart, the WNBA could have the adjective “Bryant” stitched on the back of a jersey, bringing something so powerful and important to the league, I hope) changed its popularity. WNBA.

When measuring the popularity of the sport, it all starts with the players, as they are central to the league’s identity and confirm their marketability. Stop a random pass on the road, regardless of race or gender, and make sure they could register at least five players in the NBA.

Now, swap leagues and genders and ask the same person or people the same question about the WNBA.

Gianna Bryant could have been one of those players.

To have the support of one of the greatest players in NBA history as his daughter’s involvement would have borne fruit that the WNBA had never seen or understood before.

After his passing, several stories emerged with Bryant labeled “the girl’s dad” and why not? With more developments in the story of the helicopter crash, we find out that Bryant was discovered with Guyana bending over.

He died doing what he wanted to do more than anything else. is a father.

An excerpt from Bryant in ESPN’s Ellen Duncan:

“I’d have five girls if I could. I’m a daddy girl.”

But with Gianna’s early passage, all we’re left with now are questions – ones that will never be answered.

How long would he have gone as a player? How involved would Kobe be in his future endeavors? What would be the situation of athletic women if she had lived?

It seems that now, no matter who may appear in the realm of women’s sports, while their talent may be unparalleled, there will be no pre-existing legacy attached to them.

With Gianna, she would play five-year NBA champ, MVP, Hall of Famer (Bryant will be installed later this year).

There is an eternal hole.

Featured image courtesy of NBC News