Why Maisie Williams was glad “Game of Thrones” ended

Fans around the world held their breath as the last episode of Game of Thrones aired on May 19, 2019. However, it may have been a relief for the stars of the show. Maisie WilliamsIn particular, she said she had several reasons to be grateful that the show ended. Williams naturally portrayed Arya Stark in all eight seasons of the series.

Arya Stark comes with a lot of luggage

Arya quickly developed from the smallest family member to the sharpest warrior. Williams received critical praise for her performance, but now that the show has ended, she’s excited about other things. “I got to the end and didn’t want to. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was pretty big for me. I had a lot more to do,” the actress said in an interview with The Guardian. She also mentioned that The fact that she was looking forward to enjoying her own schedule rather than living on the show’s calendar, freedom and relief weren’t the only reasons Williams had happily anticipated the end of the show.

The actress also announced Fashion Filming the show made her feel uncomfortable with her body image. In season two, Williams entered puberty and began to undergo physical changes that made it difficult for the actress to wear certain costumes. At this time of year, Williams’ character was still disguised as a boy, so the actress had to use breast ties and facial makeup to look “more masculine”.

Maisie Williams still loved the show

Williams admitted that the experience was “horrible” at the time, but is now looking forward to presenting a new, more feminine style. She also made it clear that she enjoyed the character and loved shooting her last scenes. “I ended up on the perfect scene,” said Williams. “I was alone – shocking! Arya is always alone. But I was alone and I had watched many other people get wrapped up. I knew the exercise, I saw the tears and I heard the speeches. “She even gave her own spontaneous speech to the cast and crew after wrapping up.

However, she already has a busy schedule again. Williams recently launched an app called Daisie, designed to connect young adults in the entertainment industry. She also plays on stage quite often and has several productions in the works.

The rest of the Game of Thrones cast also had to adjust

While Williams had a positive attitude towards the end of her character, her co-stars had a different experience. Kit Harington, who played Arya’s older brother Jon Snow, had a hard time at the end of the series. The actor was exhausted after saying goodbye to his character after almost a decade and checking into a spa after the show aired its last episode.

Harrington was later nominated for his appearance on a Golden Globe, which he thought made everything in line. “This (nomination) closes the circle. It’s a nice way to say goodbye to the figure. It’s a nice way to say goodbye to the show. I think it’s perfect, ”said Harington. The actor even met his wife Rose Leslie on the show. Leslie and Harrington married in 2018 after five years of marriage. With all the stress and pain associated with filming a series for years, there seems to be just as much joy and success.