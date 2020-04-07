Why makeup is not important in the Coronavirus genome

I have been at my club for the past two weeks – via Zoom, of course – where the guest post is none other than the author of my favorite book Alison Roman. Deputies asked her about the food, the recipes and the shortage of food, but in the end, someone brought up what we were thinking: What’s your lipstick?

I looked at the Roman Brady Bunch square on the screen. The light was emitted, and she looked great with her hair beautifully distributed centrally in a small brick and lump of red lipstick. (May Mayine’s Baby Girl at Crystal, she tells.) I looked at where I was. It is well lit, and I have not put on makeup in weeks. It never happened to me. As my frowned face stared at me, I felt a slight injury: Why not?

Of course, part of it is the anxiety that has a mental illness and finding out how to care for my 2 year old son at the same time. Plus, I have never been a person who puts on a lot of makeup or developed a lot of skin care regimens. But after more than a decade working in style and beauty, I realized the power of wearing a little mascara and lipstick. It’s just that I chose not to.

As we all adjust to a frightening new world that is separate from other people, thinking about one’s appearance can feel trivial, selfish even. Who cares about makeup at a time like this? Don’t you have any more points to worry about?

Julia Cheiffitz, co-author of Simon & Schuster magazine in New York, says: “No makeup is made less of an expression, ‘F-ck it’ and more about turning down time and resources to focus on the basics. , says Julia Cheiffitz, publisher of magazines at Simon & Schuster in New York. “Makeup is no problem.” There is something complicated about a trip that will not be blindfolded, says co-writer and filmmaker Lauren Mechling. “This is one of the few pleasures of this cool, burning hour if you please. . “

Once again, those who cling to anti-inflammatory cosmetics and skin care products are not necessarily immune from nonsense. Maybe they are trying to feel that they are healthy. According to Dr. Stewart Shankman, chief of psychology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, setting up and maintaining routine activities that improve the human condition can be useful.

“This COVID-19 epidemic is a time of uncertainty and chaos. So the people who wear makeup will give them the ability to control what is happening outside, ”he said. “What people do when they wear makeup or wear shirts is they do something to improve their mood, and we know from research and what people do when people can control their mood, it helps them with their anxiety.”

Samari Blair, a freshman at the University of Florida at Gainesville, has experienced nursing after days of dedication, online classes and living with her bag. So last Sunday evening she decided to make her hair and accessories and put on “people like her.” ‘She took the permission of a few people and posted them on Twitter. “Being dressed and wearing make-up made me feel better,” Blair said. It gave me more confidence. People always say, ‘If you’re beautiful, be nice.’ ‘

It is difficult to expose the way we look at ourselves and without the material from the public expectation that women and men will be “promoters.” A 2011 study by Procter & Gamble (which was then owned by cosmetics such as Max Factor and CoverGirl) but was written by psychologists at Harvard University, Boston University and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute asked participants to evaluate women 25 in the various states of heaven: natural, sophisticated and glamorous. When women wear either a t-shirt or pants, they seem to be very professional. But a 2017 study found that female college students who used makeup before taking a physical exam actually performed better than those who did not. Rocco Palumbo, assistant professor of psychology at the G. d’Annunzio University in Chieti, Italy, who is the study’s lead. “Our research shows that participants have been able to improve their confidence and therefore, improve their performance.” He added that caveat that makeup is one of the things that can improve self-esteem and that all those who do not wear makeup can have the same effect.

For people who have jobs that usually require a business suit for a personal interview, a video call can come with an unexpected set-up. Kara Lowery, a D.C.-based lawyer, still wears a full face makeup, gown and lipstick, and a beautiful face. “I try to do it so that I don’t look like an idiot,” she said, adding that during the days when she felt particularly stressed out, she worked hard with her belongings “to bring her. happy ”and excited about herself.

However, many women have told me that they have chosen Marie Kondo for their beauty and skin care routine and consider which parts they are happy with and which parts they feel compelled to do.

Seattle spokeswoman and Seattle spokeswoman Ijeoma Oluo said: “Find out whether you do these things because you want to or are doing it for other people, this is the right time to try it.” “I was ready to shave my feet and was like, ‘H I don’t like it.’ So at the time I didn’t believe it. ” Oluo, a host of weekly makeup tutorials on Facebook, said makeup also allows her to interact with people. “It reminds me I’m still here,” she said. “I can still do the things I love.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Lescroart, who works at the educational search platform in Santa Barbara, Calif., Skipped her usual outfit to meet her friends but upgraded her routine, which previously included sprinkle water on her face. She is currently bathing with Clarisonic’s “dig out of college” and cleaner from new, high-quality oils and body conditioners. “I feel like I’m creating issues for myself,” she said. “The confidence I’ve gained from dealing with people, is now that I get it to relax with my words.”

There is no right answer when it comes to how to approach beauty in this age. If he doesn’t feel good about you right now, that’s fine. But if so? There is no reason to be shy. Shankman said: “I would not say that dressing properly or wearing makeup is a good thing,” Dr. Shankman said. “There is nothing disrespectful about it. It is a way of socializing people to enjoy the culture.”

A few days after that booklet, I decided to put on a little mascara and lipstick. Not the Roman alison of red flags, but something else. Less than a minute, I felt like I was living one day without too long.

